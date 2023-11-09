17 stolen vehicles recovered from Burlington warehouse, 2 men arrested

Halton police

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 9, 2023 3:54 pm.

Police in Halton Region have recovered 17 stolen vehicles worth an estimated $1.5 million from an industrial warehouse in Burlington.

Last month, the Halton Regional Police Service identified two suspects of interest believed to be responsible for shipping stolen vehicles overseas.

Investigators determined that several stolen vehicles were brought to an industrial warehouse in Burlington and were later observed being loaded onto sea containers.

With assistance from the Canada Border Services Agency, police searched the shipping containers and located 17 stolen vehicles worth approximately $1.5 million.

On October 24, a search warrant was executed at the Burlington warehouse, and two men were arrested. They were identified as 39-year-old Maxwell Asante and 37-year-old Isaac Osei Appiah, both of Brampton.

Asante has been charged with nine counts of trafficking stolen property obtained by crime, while Appiah is facing six counts of the same offence.

Police continue to search for a third male suspect.

