Canada investigating ‘threats’ to Air India, say transport minister and RCMP

FILE- Air India planes are parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.Tata Sons, India’s oldest and largest conglomerate, on Thursday regained the ownership of the country’s debt-laden national carrier Air India that it launched decades ago but was taken over by the government. Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his meeting with Air India officials to put his company's nominees on a new board. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 9, 2023 7:04 pm.

Last Updated November 9, 2023 7:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada’s transport minister and the RCMP say an investigation is underway into what they call “threats” against Air India, after an online video warned people not to fly on the airline on Nov. 19.

Pablo Rodriguez says in a social media post that the government takes any threat to aviation “extremely seriously.”

He says Canada and its security partners are investigating the “recent threats circulating online,” and his press secretary confirms Rodriguez was referring to comments about Air India.

RCMP spokeswoman Kristine Kelly says police are collaborating with domestic and international partners and “industry stakeholders” in an investigation into the threat against Air India flights.

The original remarks about Air India were made by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a U.S.-based organizer of unofficial referendums on Sikh independence, including recent votes in Surrey, B.C. 

Pannun says in a video, delivered in a mix of Punjabi and English, that he’s asking Sikhs “do not fly Air India” on Nov. 19, and there will be a “global blockade” against the airline that day.

That is the final day of the cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad, India, an event Pannun refers to in the video as the “World Terror Cup.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

2 suspects sought after young person stabbed in North York
2 suspects sought after young person stabbed in North York

Police are searching for two male suspects after a youth was stabbed in North York. Police say they were called to the area of Sentinel and Hucknall roads just after 5 p.m. for reports someone was stabbed. When...

2h ago

Toronto pharmacist ending vaccination program over supply issues
Toronto pharmacist ending vaccination program over supply issues

Less than two weeks into Ontario's flu and COVID-19 vaccination rollout, a Toronto pharmacist will no longer provide the shots to members of his community, citing ongoing supply issues putting people...

1h ago

City council approves city-wide expansion of Community Crisis Service
City council approves city-wide expansion of Community Crisis Service

Toronto City Council on Thursday unanimously approved the expansion of the 211 Community Crisis Service citywide. The program, referred to as Toronto's fourth emergency service, will see mental health...

1h ago

Lawyers say Canadians facing discipline at work over social media posts on Israel-Hamas war
Lawyers say Canadians facing discipline at work over social media posts on Israel-Hamas war

As fighting continues in the Middle East, thousands of people have been killed in the vicious Israel-Hamas war and many have turned to social media to voice their concerns, opinions or to advocate. Some...

4h ago

