Canadians and other foreign nationals still waiting for border crossing to reopen

40 more Canadians expecting to leave Gaza were not able to cross due to the sudden shut down of the Rafah border. Shauna Hunt with the disappointment as families are desperate to get out of the war zone.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 9, 2023 4:27 am.

Last Updated November 9, 2023 5:57 am.

A key crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt has remained closed today as hundreds of people connected to Canada await news of when — and whether — they will be able to escape the besieged Palestinian territory.

The federal government confirmed that no Canadians were able to leave the Gaza Strip on Wednesday because of a closure of the Rafah border crossing.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson told reporters on Wednesday that the closure was because of a “security circumstance,” but offered little additional detail.

Global Affairs Canada says Canadian officials in Egypt remain ready to welcome those leaving the territory and help them get to Cairo.

Those coming from Gaza are allowed to stay in Egypt for up to three days, and the Canadian government will provide them with accommodation and basic essentials during that time.

On Tuesday, 75 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their families were the first people connected to Canada to leave the territory since the war between Israel and Hamas began a month ago.

