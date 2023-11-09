Canadians should plan for higher rates in the long run, BoC’s Rogers says

Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor at the Bank of Canada waits to appear as a witness before the Senate of Canada Standing Commitee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy in Ottawa, on Thursday, April 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 9, 2023 11:54 am.

Last Updated November 9, 2023 11:56 am.

VANCOUVER — Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers is warning interest rates might not return to the low levels people were used to before COVID-19 pandemic.

Rogers is delivering a speech in Vancouver today, where she touches on reasons the world may be heading toward higher interest rates in the long run.

According to her prepared remarks, the senior deputy governor says structural changes to the global economy, higher levels of government debt and geopolitical risks could keep interest rates high.

Rogers says the world is already adjusting to the reality of higher interest rates, leaving little “wiggle room” for the global financial system if it were to face a shock.

She says adjusting to higher rates in the long term would be a big change for everyone from governments to businesses to households after 15 years of lower rates, but doing so gradually and proactively lowers the risk of destabilizing the financial system.

She notes that data shows Canadians are adjusting to higher interest rates right now by curbing both their spending and demand for credit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Thousands of passengers at Pearson International Airport were faced with major delays on Thursday morning after an apparent mistake by an airline staff member. The Greater Toronto Airport Authority...

updated

29m ago

Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end
Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end

Fire crews are on scene battling a large five-alarm industrial fire that broke out in Toronto's west end Thursday morning. Toronto Fire tells CityNews they responded to the fire at a chrome plating...

breaking

0m ago

Woman, 73, loses $250K of cryptocurrency in online dating scam, Toronto man charged
Woman, 73, loses $250K of cryptocurrency in online dating scam, Toronto man charged

A man from Toronto is facing fraud charges in an alleged online romance scam where he posed as a business owner in the Middle East and convinced a 73-year-old woman to send him $250,000 in cryptocurrency....

36m ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting
Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting

Toronto police say a second man is wanted Canada-wide for second-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Greektown earlier this year. Police say gunshots rang out near Danforth and Carlaw avenues at around...

updated

1h ago

