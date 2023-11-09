CP NewsAlert: 11 people sent to hospital in school bus crash in Burnaby, B.C.,
Posted November 9, 2023 1:16 pm.
Last Updated November 9, 2023 1:42 pm.
BURNABY, B.C. — Eleven people have been sent to hospital after a school bus crashed into a home in Burnaby, B.C.
BC Emergency Health Services says in a statement that all 11 patients are in stable condition.
Health services says the call came in just before 8 a.m. today about the accident.
Police have asked drivers to avoid a busy stretch of Canada Way.
Photos on social media show the bus wedged into the front of a home at the corner of Canada Way and 16th Avenue.
The 24-seat bus appears to have smashed through a low brick wall then through the front wall and windows of the home.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2023.
The Canadian Press