CP NewsAlert: 11 people sent to hospital in school bus crash in Burnaby, B.C.,

BURNABY, B.C. — Eleven people have been sent to hospital after a school bus crashed into a home in Burnaby, B.C.

BC Emergency Health Services says in a statement that all 11 patients are in stable condition.

Health services says the call came in just before 8 a.m. today about the accident.

Police have asked drivers to avoid a busy stretch of Canada Way.

Photos on social media show the bus wedged into the front of a home at the corner of Canada Way and 16th Avenue.

The 24-seat bus appears to have smashed through a low brick wall then through the front wall and windows of the home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2023.

