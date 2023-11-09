Demonstrators brawl outside LA’s Museum of Tolerance after screening of Hamas attack video

FILE - Israel supporters gather during a march in West Los Angeles in front of the Simon Wiesenthal Center and Museum of Tolerance on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Police are investigating fights that erupted among pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian demonstrators on streets outside Los Angeles' Museum of Tolerance after a private screening of video showing the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted November 9, 2023 3:46 pm.

Last Updated November 9, 2023 3:56 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Street fights erupted between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside Los Angeles’ Museum of Tolerance after a private screening of video showing the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

The Los Angeles Times reported that 150 people attended the private screening of “Bearing Witness to the October 7th Massacre,” that included graphic footage captured by Hamas militants’ body cameras and cellphones and was compiled by the Israel Defense Forces.

Outside the museum, demonstrators waved flags and got into shouting matches, before dispersing as the event ended, the newspaper reported. But an hour later, a small group of demonstrators returned and fistfights broke out.

“Two reports for battery were taken and will be thoroughly investigated,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement Thursday. “At this time, we do not have suspects in custody relating to the battery, or for any other reason relating to this event.”

The video has also been screened for world leaders and journalists in other countries, the Times said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called for unity after the Wednesday night fight.

“We cannot allow current worldwide tension to devolve into this unacceptable violence in our city,” she wrote in a social media post. “This is a time of immense pain and distress for thousands of Angelenos. We must stand together.”

The Museum of Tolerance describes itself as the educational arm of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, the Jewish human rights organization named for a renowned Nazi hunter. A telephone message seeking comment on the clash was left at the museum’s media office.

The brawl came two days after a pro-Israeli demonstrator died from head injuries following a confrontation with a pro-Palestinian demonstrator in suburban Thousand Oaks, northwest of Los Angeles. The death remains under investigation and no one has been arrested.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend charged with 1st-degree murder
Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend charged with 1st-degree murder

Missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend Mohamad Lilo is now facing a first-degree murder charge. Hajtamiri hasn't been seen since disappearing from a Wasaga Beach home in early 2022. An Ontario...

2h ago

Lawyers say Canadians facing discipline at work over social media posts on Israel-Hamas war
Lawyers say Canadians facing discipline at work over social media posts on Israel-Hamas war

As fighting continues in the Middle East, thousands of people have been killed in the vicious Israel-Hamas war and many have turned to social media to voice their concerns, opinions or to advocate. Some...

1h ago

Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end
Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end

Fire crews remain at the scene of a large five-alarm industrial fire that broke out in Toronto's west end Thursday morning. Toronto Fire tells CityNews they responded to the fire at a chrome plating...

0m ago

Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Thousands of passengers at Pearson International Airport were faced with major delays on Thursday morning after an apparent mistake by an airline staff member. The Greater Toronto Airport Authority...

3h ago

