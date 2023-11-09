Father of Liverpool striker Luis Díaz released after his kidnapping in Colombia by ELN guerrillas

Young soccer players at the Club Bayer soccer school, founded by Luis Manuel Diaz, the father of the Colombian player and Liverpool striker Luis Diaz, hold white balloons as they demonstrate for his release in Barrancas, Colombia, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Luis Manuel Diaz was kidnapped on Oct. 28 by the guerrilla group National Liberation Army, or ELN. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s government announced Thursday that the father of Liverpool striker Luis Díaz was released, 12 days after his kidnapping in northern Colombia by members of the guerrilla group National Liberation Army, or ELN.

The release was announced by the government’s delegation that currently is in peace negotiations with the ELN.

Luis Manuel Díaz’s kidnapping on Oct. 28 in the small town of Barrancas quickly drew international attention. On Sunday, the younger Diaz appealed for his father ’s release after scoring for Liverpool in a Premier League soccer match, revealing a T-shirt saying “Freedom for Papa” in Spanish.

It was initially unclear who carried out the abduction. But Colombia’s government announced last week that it had information that Díaz was kidnapped by an ELN unit.

The ELN later acknowledged the kidnapping, saying it was a mistake and that the group’s top leadership had ordered the elder Díaz’s release.

An ELN statement Sunday said that the planned release was hampered by military deployments in northern Colombia and that it couldn’t guarantee a safe release under those circumstances. The Colombian military said Monday that it was shifting its positions to facilitate a release.

Both parents of Liverpool’s Díaz had been kidnapped by armed men on motorcycles at a gas station in Barrancas. But the footballer’s mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was rescued within hours by police who set up roadblocks around the town of 40,000 people, which is near Colombia’s border with Venezuela.

After the kidnapping, special forces were deployed in the area to search for Diaz’s father in a mountain range that straddles both countries and is covered by cloud forest. Police also offered a $48,000 reward for information leading to him.

The 26-year-old striker is one of the most talented players on Colombia’s national team. He joined Liverpool in a deal worth $67 million.

The Associated Press

Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Thousands of passengers at Pearson International Airport were faced with major delays on Thursday morning after an apparent mistake by an airline staff member. The Greater Toronto Airport Authority...

updated

25m ago

Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end
Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end

Fire crews are on scene battling a large five-alarm industrial fire that broke out in Toronto's west end Thursday morning. Toronto Fire tells CityNews they responded to the fire at a chrome plating...

breaking

2m ago

Woman, 73, loses $250K of cryptocurrency in online dating scam, Toronto man charged
Woman, 73, loses $250K of cryptocurrency in online dating scam, Toronto man charged

A man from Toronto is facing fraud charges in an alleged online romance scam where he posed as a business owner in the Middle East and convinced a 73-year-old woman to send him $250,000 in cryptocurrency....

33m ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting
Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting

Toronto police say a second man is wanted Canada-wide for second-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Greektown earlier this year. Police say gunshots rang out near Danforth and Carlaw avenues at around...

updated

1h ago

