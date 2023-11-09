Federal government will spend $900M to build housing in Quebec, matched by province

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, centre, makes a housing announcement with Quebec Premier Francois Legault, left, in Longueuil, Que., Thursday Nov. 9, 2023. The federal government announced $900-million federal contribution over the next four years to accelerate housing construction in Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

LONGUEUIL, Que. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing a $900-million federal contribution over the next four years to accelerate housing construction in Quebec.

He made the announcement today near Montreal alongside Premier François Legault, who said the province has agreed to match the federal funds.

The two politicians say the investment will directly create 8,000 social and affordable housing units, including 500 that will be earmarked for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

They say that in the longer term, the combined $1.8-billion commitment will contribute to helping to build tens of thousands of additional homes, at a time when Canada is grappling with a housing crisis that has seen many people struggling to afford a place to live.

Legault says the federal contribution comes without conditions and will help the province build more affordable homes more quickly.

Quebec Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau says the province will also work on regulatory reforms to reduce construction delays, including increasing urban densification and reducing red tape.

