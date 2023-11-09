High court to hear appeal of B.C. law slapping health care costs on opioid companies

The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear an appeal from four pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors or retailers trying to halt a proposed class-action lawsuit by the British Columbia government. The flag of the Supreme Court of Canada flies in Ottawa, on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 9, 2023 10:03 am.

Last Updated November 9, 2023 10:12 am.

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear an appeal from four pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors or retailers trying to halt a proposed class-action lawsuit by the British Columbia government.

Sanis Health, Sandoz Canada and McKeeson Canada, plus pharmacy retailer Shoppers Drug Mart, want the high court to examine two B.C. court decisions that confirmed the province’s right to pass legislation recovering opioid-related health care costs from companies making or handling opioid drugs.

B.C. enacted the Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act in 2018, and Section 11 allows the province to file a class-action lawsuit against opioid providers itself or on behalf of the federal government or any province or territory that paid to treat patients who took the drugs.

Since then, Sanis, Sandoz, McKeeson and Shoppers Drug Mart have lost cases in the B.C. Supreme Court and B.C. Court of Appeal as they argued Section 11 overstepped provincial authority and violated the constitution.

The act is modelled on similar B.C. legislation that forced cigarette companies to pay a portion of tobacco-related health care costs, and in 2005, Canada’s highest court ruled that law was constitutionally valid.

A date for the hearing of the appeal has not been set and as is customary with leave applications, the Supreme Court of Canada does not give reasons for its decisions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Delays at Pearson Terminal 1 after arriving passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Delays at Pearson Terminal 1 after arriving passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Hundreds of passengers at Pearson International Airport were faced with major delays on Thursday morning after an apparent mistake by an airline staff member. In a post to X at 8:30 a.m., the airport...

HAPPENING NOW

26m ago

Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage
Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage

A man is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a fatal shooting in an indoor parking garage in downtown Toronto on Wednesday evening. Emergency crews were called to the garage at the Aura...

52m ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting
Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting

Toronto police say a second man is wanted Canada-wide for second-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Greektown earlier this year. Police say gunshots rang out near Danforth and Carlaw avenues at around...

updated

1m ago

Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border
Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border

It was a well-worn Canadian punchline during the Trump years: someone should build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border.  One of the former president's would-be successors says he wants to do exactly...

1h ago

Top Stories

Delays at Pearson Terminal 1 after arriving passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Delays at Pearson Terminal 1 after arriving passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Hundreds of passengers at Pearson International Airport were faced with major delays on Thursday morning after an apparent mistake by an airline staff member. In a post to X at 8:30 a.m., the airport...

HAPPENING NOW

26m ago

Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage
Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage

A man is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a fatal shooting in an indoor parking garage in downtown Toronto on Wednesday evening. Emergency crews were called to the garage at the Aura...

52m ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting
Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting

Toronto police say a second man is wanted Canada-wide for second-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Greektown earlier this year. Police say gunshots rang out near Danforth and Carlaw avenues at around...

updated

1m ago

Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border
Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border

It was a well-worn Canadian punchline during the Trump years: someone should build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border.  One of the former president's would-be successors says he wants to do exactly...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care

Toronto High Park YMCA will no longer offer infant care due to an ECE worker shortage. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on what childcare educators are calling a dire situation.

11h ago

3:10
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall

Toronto's new plan to build affordable housing needs a massive investment of taxpayer dollars. Mark McAllister reports

16h ago

2:44
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute

The greater Toronto area is bracing for what could be a messy afternoon commute on Wednesday. Stella Acquisto explains when the rain will start, and which areas are at risk of wintry-like conditions.

21h ago

2:09
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam

A man hoping to earn some extra cash ends up losing big money. He’s not alone as similar job scams are sweeping across Canada. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

2:16
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a GTA casino last month. Brandon Rowe reports.

22h ago

More Videos