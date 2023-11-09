Hit summer movies help Cineplex reports record Q3 revenue

Cineplex Inc. reported net income of $29.7 million in its latest quarter, down from $30.9 million a year ago, as Barbie, Oppenheimer and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning helped its revenue hit an all-time quarterly record. A Cineplex theatre is shown in Ottawa, Friday May 22, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 9, 2023 9:06 am.

Last Updated November 9, 2023 9:12 am.

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. reported net income of $29.7 million in its latest quarter as Barbie, Oppenheimer and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning helped its revenue hit an all-time quarterly record.

The movie theatre company says the profit amounted to 40 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $30.9 million or 43 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

The results for the quarter last year included a $49.8-million one-time gain related to the reorganization of its Scene loyalty program.

Revenue for the quarter this year totalled $463.6 million, up from $339.8 million in the same quarter last year.

The increase came as theatre attendance rose to nearly 15.7 million for the quarter compared with nearly 11.1 million a year earlier.

Box office revenue per patron rose to $12.00 compared with $11.25 a year ago, while concession revenue per patron was $8.44, up from $8.35 in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CGX)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Delays at Pearson Terminal 1 after arriving passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Delays at Pearson Terminal 1 after arriving passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Hundreds of passengers at Pearson International Airport were faced with major delays on Thursday morning after an apparent mistake by an airline staff member. In a post to X at 8:30 a.m., the airport...

HAPPENING NOW

23m ago

Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage
Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage

A man is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a fatal shooting in an indoor parking garage in downtown Toronto on Wednesday evening. Emergency crews were called to the garage at the Aura...

48m ago

Police to update investigation into fatal Greektown shooting
Police to update investigation into fatal Greektown shooting

Toronto police are set to provide an update on their investigation into a fatal shooting in Greektown earlier this year. Police say gunshots rang out near Danforth and Carlaw avenues at around 3:30...

2h ago

Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border
Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border

It was a well-worn Canadian punchline during the Trump years: someone should build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border.  One of the former president's would-be successors says he wants to do exactly...

1h ago

Top Stories

Delays at Pearson Terminal 1 after arriving passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Delays at Pearson Terminal 1 after arriving passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Hundreds of passengers at Pearson International Airport were faced with major delays on Thursday morning after an apparent mistake by an airline staff member. In a post to X at 8:30 a.m., the airport...

HAPPENING NOW

23m ago

Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage
Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage

A man is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a fatal shooting in an indoor parking garage in downtown Toronto on Wednesday evening. Emergency crews were called to the garage at the Aura...

48m ago

Police to update investigation into fatal Greektown shooting
Police to update investigation into fatal Greektown shooting

Toronto police are set to provide an update on their investigation into a fatal shooting in Greektown earlier this year. Police say gunshots rang out near Danforth and Carlaw avenues at around 3:30...

2h ago

Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border
Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border

It was a well-worn Canadian punchline during the Trump years: someone should build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border.  One of the former president's would-be successors says he wants to do exactly...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care

Toronto High Park YMCA will no longer offer infant care due to an ECE worker shortage. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on what childcare educators are calling a dire situation.

11h ago

3:10
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall

Toronto's new plan to build affordable housing needs a massive investment of taxpayer dollars. Mark McAllister reports

16h ago

2:44
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute

The greater Toronto area is bracing for what could be a messy afternoon commute on Wednesday. Stella Acquisto explains when the rain will start, and which areas are at risk of wintry-like conditions.

21h ago

2:09
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam

A man hoping to earn some extra cash ends up losing big money. He’s not alone as similar job scams are sweeping across Canada. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

2:16
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a GTA casino last month. Brandon Rowe reports.

22h ago

More Videos