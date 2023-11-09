In Wisconsin, old fashioneds come with brandy. Lawmakers want to make it somewhat official

By Scott Bauer, The Associated Press

Posted November 9, 2023 9:08 am.

Last Updated November 9, 2023 9:13 am.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In Wisconsin, the old fashioned cocktail comes with brandy, not bourbon.

Now, state lawmakers want to make it somewhat official.

A bipartisan resolution declaring the brandy old fashioned as the official Wisconsin state cocktail was up for approval Thursday in the state Assembly.

It’s a resolution, not a bill, so even if passed by the Assembly and Senate the brandy old fashioned won’t make it onto the list of other official state symbols that include milk as the official beverage, kringle as the official pastry and corn as the official grain. Getting that level of recognition, enshrined in the state’s “Blue Book,” requires introduction of a bill, a public hearing and then the signature of the governor.

Some efforts to declare official state symbols, like Colby as the official cheese, have run into opposition. The Colby proposal, around since 2019, has gotten shredded by those concerned that naming just one official cheese would hurt the sales, or reputation, of others.

But the old fashioned resolution will have a much smoother path. Because it is a resolution, and not a bill, it carries no weight of law. The Legislature can adopt it without a hearing or any public input.

So far this year, the Assembly has passed more than two dozen resolutions for everything from condemning the Hamas attack on Israel to proclaiming June as dairy month.

For the unfamiliar, the old fashioned cocktail in just about every place other than Wisconsin is traditionally made with a whiskey, like bourbon, sugar and bitters.

But in Wisconsin, brandy traditionally replaces whiskey — and it’s most often poured over a mixture of muddled cherries, orange slices, sugar and bitters. Depending on how sweet or sour the imbiber likes it, the concoction is then topped with a lemon-lime soft drink, sour mix, club soda, or some combination.

It is typically garnished with a cocktail cherry and orange slice, but is also sometimes served with olives, pickled mushrooms and even pickled brussels sprouts.

The Wisconsin variation came about post-World War II when liquor distributors in Wisconsin found a cache of around 30,000 cases of quality brandy that they sold, which became more popular than the bad whiskey that was sold during the war, according to the book “Wisconsin Cocktails.”

“Wisconsinites increasingly substituted brandy for other spirits in cocktails, making brandy a staple throughout the state,” the bipartisan resolution up for approval says.

Scott Bauer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Delays at Pearson Terminal 1 after arriving passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Delays at Pearson Terminal 1 after arriving passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Hundreds of passengers at Pearson International Airport were faced with major delays on Thursday morning after an apparent mistake by an airline staff member. In a post to X at 8:30 a.m., the airport...

HAPPENING NOW

27m ago

Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage
Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage

A man is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a fatal shooting in an indoor parking garage in downtown Toronto on Wednesday evening. Emergency crews were called to the garage at the Aura...

52m ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting
Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting

Toronto police say a second man is wanted Canada-wide for second-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Greektown earlier this year. Police say gunshots rang out near Danforth and Carlaw avenues at around...

updated

2m ago

Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border
Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border

It was a well-worn Canadian punchline during the Trump years: someone should build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border.  One of the former president's would-be successors says he wants to do exactly...

1h ago

Top Stories

Delays at Pearson Terminal 1 after arriving passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Delays at Pearson Terminal 1 after arriving passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Hundreds of passengers at Pearson International Airport were faced with major delays on Thursday morning after an apparent mistake by an airline staff member. In a post to X at 8:30 a.m., the airport...

HAPPENING NOW

27m ago

Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage
Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage

A man is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a fatal shooting in an indoor parking garage in downtown Toronto on Wednesday evening. Emergency crews were called to the garage at the Aura...

52m ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting
Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting

Toronto police say a second man is wanted Canada-wide for second-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Greektown earlier this year. Police say gunshots rang out near Danforth and Carlaw avenues at around...

updated

2m ago

Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border
Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border

It was a well-worn Canadian punchline during the Trump years: someone should build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border.  One of the former president's would-be successors says he wants to do exactly...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care

Toronto High Park YMCA will no longer offer infant care due to an ECE worker shortage. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on what childcare educators are calling a dire situation.

11h ago

3:10
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall

Toronto's new plan to build affordable housing needs a massive investment of taxpayer dollars. Mark McAllister reports

16h ago

2:44
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute

The greater Toronto area is bracing for what could be a messy afternoon commute on Wednesday. Stella Acquisto explains when the rain will start, and which areas are at risk of wintry-like conditions.

21h ago

2:09
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam

A man hoping to earn some extra cash ends up losing big money. He’s not alone as similar job scams are sweeping across Canada. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

2:16
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a GTA casino last month. Brandon Rowe reports.

22h ago

More Videos