Japanese automaker Nissan’s profits zoom on strong sales, favorable exchange rates

FILE - A Nissan logo is seen on a car at its showroom in Tokyo on Feb. 21, 2023. Nissan’s profit zoomed up more than 10-fold in July-September from a year earlier, boosted by a weak Japanese yen and strong vehicle sales around the world. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Posted November 9, 2023 5:14 am.

Last Updated November 9, 2023 5:26 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan’s profit zoomed up more than 10-fold in July-September from a year earlier, boosted by a weak Japanese yen and strong vehicle sales around the world.

The Japanese automaker, allied with Renault SA of France, reported a 190.7 billion yen ($1.3 billion) profit in the last quarter, up from 17.4 billion yen the year before. Quarterly sales surged 25% to 3.15 trillion yen ($20.9 billion), the company said Thursday.

Nissan Motor Co., which makes the Leaf electric car, Infiniti luxury models and Rogue sport-utility vehicle, got a solid boost from the weak yen, as did its Japanese rivals Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co.

The weak yen generally helps the results of Japanese exporters by raising the value of their overseas earnings when they are converted into yen. The U.S. dollar has been trading at about 150 yen lately, up from 130 yen and 140 yen levels last year.

The one regional market where Nissan’s sales struggled was China, where demand for electric vehicles is strong. Japanese automakers have fallen behind in offering battery electric vehicles, or BEVs.

Nissan, based in the port city of Yokohama, raised its profit forecast for the full fiscal year through March 2024 to 390 billion yen ($2.6 billion). That’s up from an earlier projection of 340 billion yen ($2.3 billion). It earned nearly 222 billion yen in the previous fiscal year.

Its chief executive, Makoto Uchida, said the company was playing catchup, especially in China, with strong BEV offerings planned for the second half of 2024.

“This puts us on track toward delivering our targets and achieving sustainable growth,” he said.

For the first half, although Nissan’s vehicle sales in China plunged 34% from a year earlier, they grew nearly 11% in Japan, 40% in North America and 19% in Europe.

Nissan kept its sales forecast for the year through March 2024 unchanged at 3.7 million vehicles, up from 3.3 million vehicles sold in the previous fiscal year.

The Japanese-French Nissan-Renault alliance has had its ups and downs. Carlos Ghosn, sent in by Renault to lead a turnaround at Nissan, was a star executive until his arrest in Japan in late 2018 on various financial misconduct charges.

The alliance, which also includes smaller Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motor Corp., has been eager to put the Ghosn scandal behind it. Ghosn, who now lives in Lebanon after jumping bail in late 2019, says he is innocent. Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X, formerly Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageya

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage
Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage

One person is dead after being shot "multiple times" at an indoor parking garage in downtown Toronto. Police say they were called to the garage at the Aura building on Gerrard Street East near Yonge...

7h ago

Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council
Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council

Toronto City Council overwhelmingly approved an ambitious affordable housing plan Wednesday with a price tag it can't currently afford. Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants to see 65,000 rental homes built...

8h ago

Canadians and other foreign nationals still waiting for border crossing to reopen
Canadians and other foreign nationals still waiting for border crossing to reopen

A key crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt has remained closed today as hundreds of people connected to Canada await news of when — and whether — they will be able to escape the besieged Palestinian...

10m ago

Shortage of early childhood educators forces Toronto child care centre to close
Shortage of early childhood educators forces Toronto child care centre to close

A shortage of early childhood educators is forcing an infant care centre in a Toronto neighbourhood to close its doors in the new year. The Toronto High Park YMCA Child Care Centre says starting in...

6h ago

Top Stories

Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage
Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage

One person is dead after being shot "multiple times" at an indoor parking garage in downtown Toronto. Police say they were called to the garage at the Aura building on Gerrard Street East near Yonge...

7h ago

Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council
Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council

Toronto City Council overwhelmingly approved an ambitious affordable housing plan Wednesday with a price tag it can't currently afford. Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants to see 65,000 rental homes built...

8h ago

Canadians and other foreign nationals still waiting for border crossing to reopen
Canadians and other foreign nationals still waiting for border crossing to reopen

A key crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt has remained closed today as hundreds of people connected to Canada await news of when — and whether — they will be able to escape the besieged Palestinian...

10m ago

Shortage of early childhood educators forces Toronto child care centre to close
Shortage of early childhood educators forces Toronto child care centre to close

A shortage of early childhood educators is forcing an infant care centre in a Toronto neighbourhood to close its doors in the new year. The Toronto High Park YMCA Child Care Centre says starting in...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

3:10
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall

Toronto's new plan to build affordable housing needs a massive investment of taxpayer dollars. Mark McAllister reports

12h ago

2:44
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute

The greater Toronto area is bracing for what could be a messy afternoon commute on Wednesday. Stella Acquisto explains when the rain will start, and which areas are at risk of wintry-like conditions.

17h ago

2:09
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam

A man hoping to earn some extra cash ends up losing big money. He’s not alone as similar job scams are sweeping across Canada. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

2:16
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a GTA casino last month. Brandon Rowe reports.

17h ago

2:44
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday

A messy mix of wintry weather will pose problems for commuters on Wednesday. Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

More Videos