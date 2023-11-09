Japan’s SoftBank hit with $6.2B quarterly loss as WeWork, other tech investments go sour

FILE - A pedestrian carries a phone past a SoftBank logo in Tokyo on May 12, 2022. Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. racked up a huge loss in the July-September quarter as some of its investments soured, the company said Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Posted November 9, 2023 4:40 am.

Last Updated November 9, 2023 4:42 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. racked up a huge loss in the July-September quarter as its technology investments, most notably office-sharing company WeWork, went sour.

Tokyo-based SoftBank loss totaled 931 billion yen ($6.2 billion) in the last quarter, a reversal from the 3 trillion yen profit it posted in the same period a year earlier.

SoftBank has a sprawling investment portfolio and tends to have erratic financial results that fluctuate with market trends.

That has been highlighted by the troubles at WeWork, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this week amid turmoil in the U.S. commercial real estate market after the pandemic sent vacancies soaring in major cities like New York and San Francisco.

SoftBank holds a nearly 80% stake in WeWork.

SoftBank’s chief financial officer, Yoshimitsu Goto, sought to allay investor’s worries, stressing in an online news conference that the company was still going strong overall, making cautious investment decisions and plans to keep growing.

He said WeWork’s troubles were “regrettable.” SoftBank will study what went wrong and try to do better with its future Vision Fund investments, Goto said.

SoftBank’s financial damage related to WeWork in the July-September quarter totaled 234 billion yen ($1.5 billion), according to the company, which was the first telecoms operator to bring the iPhone to Japan.

Goto gave as an example of a hopeful development the recent IPO on Nasdaq of British semiconductor and software design company Arm, which SoftBank acquired in 2016.

The listing did not directly affect SoftBank’s earnings results, but a gain of $47 billion was recorded as a capital surplus.

SoftBank’s quarterly sales were little changed, edging up to 1.67 trillion yen ($11 billion) from 1.61 trillion yen. The company does not give full year forecasts.

SoftBank used to own significant stakes in Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet but sold them a couple of years ago. SoftBank has also sold its stake in Uber to ride out hard times, and dramatically reduced its stake in Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce and technology company.

SoftBank Group Corp. shares rose 1.1% Thursday on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X, formerly Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage
Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage

One person is dead after being shot "multiple times" at an indoor parking garage in downtown Toronto. Police say they were called to the garage at the Aura building on Gerrard Street East near Yonge...

7h ago

Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council
Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council

Toronto City Council overwhelmingly approved an ambitious affordable housing plan Wednesday with a price tag it can't currently afford. Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants to see 65,000 rental homes built...

8h ago

Canadians and other foreign nationals still waiting for border crossing to reopen
Canadians and other foreign nationals still waiting for border crossing to reopen

A key crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt has remained closed today as hundreds of people connected to Canada await news of when — and whether — they will be able to escape the besieged Palestinian...

10m ago

Shortage of early childhood educators forces Toronto child care centre to close
Shortage of early childhood educators forces Toronto child care centre to close

A shortage of early childhood educators is forcing an infant care centre in a Toronto neighbourhood to close its doors in the new year. The Toronto High Park YMCA Child Care Centre says starting in...

6h ago

Top Stories

Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage
Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage

One person is dead after being shot "multiple times" at an indoor parking garage in downtown Toronto. Police say they were called to the garage at the Aura building on Gerrard Street East near Yonge...

7h ago

Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council
Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council

Toronto City Council overwhelmingly approved an ambitious affordable housing plan Wednesday with a price tag it can't currently afford. Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants to see 65,000 rental homes built...

8h ago

Canadians and other foreign nationals still waiting for border crossing to reopen
Canadians and other foreign nationals still waiting for border crossing to reopen

A key crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt has remained closed today as hundreds of people connected to Canada await news of when — and whether — they will be able to escape the besieged Palestinian...

10m ago

Shortage of early childhood educators forces Toronto child care centre to close
Shortage of early childhood educators forces Toronto child care centre to close

A shortage of early childhood educators is forcing an infant care centre in a Toronto neighbourhood to close its doors in the new year. The Toronto High Park YMCA Child Care Centre says starting in...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

3:10
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall

Toronto's new plan to build affordable housing needs a massive investment of taxpayer dollars. Mark McAllister reports

12h ago

2:44
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute

The greater Toronto area is bracing for what could be a messy afternoon commute on Wednesday. Stella Acquisto explains when the rain will start, and which areas are at risk of wintry-like conditions.

17h ago

2:09
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam

A man hoping to earn some extra cash ends up losing big money. He’s not alone as similar job scams are sweeping across Canada. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

2:16
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a GTA casino last month. Brandon Rowe reports.

17h ago

2:44
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday

A messy mix of wintry weather will pose problems for commuters on Wednesday. Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

More Videos