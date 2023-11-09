Man and 11-year-old son dead after ‘targeted’ shooting in Edmonton: police

Edmonton Police Service car in Edmonton Alberta on Tuesday Aug 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 9, 2023 8:55 pm.

Last Updated November 9, 2023 9:26 pm.

EDMONTON — Police say a man and child are dead after a shooting in southeast Edmonton.

They said officers responded to a report of a shooting outside a business around noon on Thursday and found a 41-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy in medical distress.

Both died at the scene.

“We are sad to report that a child lost their life today as a result of this violent event,” said Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey, with the Edmonton police homicide section, in a statement. 

“The loss or injury of children as a result of gunfire is unfathomable and we urge anyone with information that may assist this investigation to come forward as soon as possible.”

Police said although autopsies have not yet been scheduled, the victims have been confirmed to be father and son.

They added the shooting was targeted.

Police were also investigating any potential link between the shooting and a vehicle fire in an area southeast of Edmonton.

Nobody was inside the vehicle and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 9, 2023. 

The Canadian Press


