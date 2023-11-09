Nigeria’s president signs controversial bill for a presidential yacht and SUVs for lawmakers

By Dyepkazah Shibayan, The Associated Press

Posted November 9, 2023 7:36 am.

Last Updated November 9, 2023 9:12 am.

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian President Bola Tinubu’s approval of a supplementary budget earmarking millions of dollars for a presidential yacht and sport utility vehicles for his wife and top government officials has again stoked anger among ordinary Nigerians over what they see as a growing economic disparity.

Tinubu on Wednesday signed into law the budget that allocates $38 million for the presidential air fleet and other renovations. Some $6.1 million budgeted earlier for the the yacht was assigned by lawmakers to “student loans” – with the senate’s approval.

The country’s navy said it had taken delivery of the yacht, but “it has not been paid for.”

Presidential spokesperson Anjuri Ngelale defended the supplemental budget as serving to “strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and address Nigeria’s critical infrastructure deficit, amongst other considerations.”

The spokesperson said about 30% of the money would be spent on security, and another 35% on “provision of critical infrastructure.”

Recently, the country’s 460-member national assembly confirmed that all lawmakers will get each a new SUV reportedly at a cost of more than $150,000 each. The lawmakers said the vehicles would help them do their work better.

Nigeria, one of the world’s poorest countries, is currently seeing food prices continue to soar to record highs. Also soaring is the frustration of ordinary Nigerians who see politicians earn huge salaries while others like medical professionals often have to go on strike to protest meager wages.

“It is by the grace of God that I can eat. It is hard,” said Nduka Omeje, a trader in Apo resettlement in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja.

Labor unions struggled to get the government to raise the minimum wage for civil servants from a monthly $67 a month. The 2019 pay raise came after workers staged protests.

Dyepkazah Shibayan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Delays for passengers at Pearson Terminal 1 after travellers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Delays for passengers at Pearson Terminal 1 after travellers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Some passengers arriving at Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning are being forced to hold after an apparent mistake by airport staff. The airport says people at Terminal 1 transborder are...

HAPPENING NOW

5m ago

Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage
Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage

One person is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatal shooting in an indoor parking garage in downtown Toronto on Wednesday evening. Emergency crews were called to the garage...

26m ago

Police to update investigation into fatal Greektown shooting
Police to update investigation into fatal Greektown shooting

Toronto police are set to provide an update on their investigation into a fatal shooting in Greektown earlier this year. Police say gunshots rang out near Danforth and Carlaw avenues at around 3:30...

1h ago

No bus service in Hamilton starting today as transit workers strike
No bus service in Hamilton starting today as transit workers strike

Bus service is suspended in Hamilton starting Thursday with hundreds of transit workers now on strike. ATU Local 107, the union representing nearly 900 Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) workers, rejected...

1h ago

Top Stories

Delays for passengers at Pearson Terminal 1 after travellers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Delays for passengers at Pearson Terminal 1 after travellers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Some passengers arriving at Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning are being forced to hold after an apparent mistake by airport staff. The airport says people at Terminal 1 transborder are...

HAPPENING NOW

5m ago

Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage
Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage

One person is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatal shooting in an indoor parking garage in downtown Toronto on Wednesday evening. Emergency crews were called to the garage...

26m ago

Police to update investigation into fatal Greektown shooting
Police to update investigation into fatal Greektown shooting

Toronto police are set to provide an update on their investigation into a fatal shooting in Greektown earlier this year. Police say gunshots rang out near Danforth and Carlaw avenues at around 3:30...

1h ago

No bus service in Hamilton starting today as transit workers strike
No bus service in Hamilton starting today as transit workers strike

Bus service is suspended in Hamilton starting Thursday with hundreds of transit workers now on strike. ATU Local 107, the union representing nearly 900 Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) workers, rejected...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care

Toronto High Park YMCA will no longer offer infant care due to an ECE worker shortage. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on what childcare educators are calling a dire situation.

9h ago

3:10
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall

Toronto's new plan to build affordable housing needs a massive investment of taxpayer dollars. Mark McAllister reports

15h ago

2:44
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute

The greater Toronto area is bracing for what could be a messy afternoon commute on Wednesday. Stella Acquisto explains when the rain will start, and which areas are at risk of wintry-like conditions.

20h ago

2:09
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam

A man hoping to earn some extra cash ends up losing big money. He’s not alone as similar job scams are sweeping across Canada. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

2:16
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a GTA casino last month. Brandon Rowe reports.

20h ago

More Videos