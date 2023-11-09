NY is developing education program on harms of medically unnecessary surgery on intersex children

FILE - The New York state Capitol is seen in Albany, N.Y., Tuesday, June 20, 2023. New York is requiring state health officials to develop an outreach program to educate parents and doctors on the harmful impacts of medically unnecessary treatments performed on infants born with physical traits that don't fit typical definitions for male or female categories. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted November 9, 2023 1:23 pm.

Last Updated November 9, 2023 1:27 pm.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is requiring state health officials to develop an outreach program to educate parents and doctors about the harmful impacts of medically unnecessary treatments performed on young children born intersex.

The measure, which was signed into law on Tuesday by Governor Kathy Hochul, aims to bring awareness to people born with genitalia, chromosomes or reproductive organs that don’t fit typical definitions of male or female. New York City Council implemented a similar measure in 2021.

Advocates for the statewide legislation say the medically unnecessary operations on infants and young children born intersex come with a slew of potential negative impacts that parents and doctors must be aware of.

“This education will be key to helping parents understand that surgery is permanent and can cause irreversible physical and psychological effects,” State Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright said in a statement.

Various health and human rights organizations, including the Physicians for Human Rights, a U.S.-based nonprofit that advocates against human rights violations around the world, in the past have called for an end to the medical treatments.

In a 2017 memo, Physicians for Human Rights referred to the surgeries carried out on newborns who are intersex as “cruel” and “inhuman,” saying they could result in sterilization and decreased sexual function. The surgeries should only be carried out when a child is old enough to make decisions about their body, they said.

A majority of advocacy groups estimate that about 5.6 million people in the United States are born intersex, according to The Associated Press. That estimate is based on a review published in the American Journal of Human Biology that looked at four decades of medical literature from 1955 to 1998.

An advisory council that would help develop the public outreach program in New York must include intersex people and health care professionals who have medical expertise in treating patients who are intersex, according to the legislation.

In California, a majority of state lawmakers rejected a bill in 2020 that would have banned some medically unnecessary surgeries on intersex children until they are old enough to participate in the decision.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend charged with 1st-degree murder
Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend charged with 1st-degree murder

Missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend Mohamad Lilo is now facing a first-degree murder charge. Hajtamiri hasn't been seen since disappearing from a Wasaga Beach home in early 2022. An Ontario...

breaking

37m ago

Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Thousands of passengers at Pearson International Airport were faced with major delays on Thursday morning after an apparent mistake by an airline staff member. The Greater Toronto Airport Authority...

12m ago

Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end
Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end

Fire crews are on scene battling a large five-alarm industrial fire that broke out in Toronto's west end Thursday morning. Toronto Fire tells CityNews they responded to the fire at a chrome plating...

7m ago

Online gaming operator fined $150K for failing to protect player from massive losses: AGCO
Online gaming operator fined $150K for failing to protect player from massive losses: AGCO

An online gaming operator in Ontario has been hit with a fine of $150,000 for failing to help a player who was flagged as "high-risk" from accruing massive gambling losses, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission...

12m ago

Top Stories

Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend charged with 1st-degree murder
Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend charged with 1st-degree murder

Missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend Mohamad Lilo is now facing a first-degree murder charge. Hajtamiri hasn't been seen since disappearing from a Wasaga Beach home in early 2022. An Ontario...

breaking

37m ago

Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Thousands of passengers at Pearson International Airport were faced with major delays on Thursday morning after an apparent mistake by an airline staff member. The Greater Toronto Airport Authority...

12m ago

Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end
Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end

Fire crews are on scene battling a large five-alarm industrial fire that broke out in Toronto's west end Thursday morning. Toronto Fire tells CityNews they responded to the fire at a chrome plating...

7m ago

Online gaming operator fined $150K for failing to protect player from massive losses: AGCO
Online gaming operator fined $150K for failing to protect player from massive losses: AGCO

An online gaming operator in Ontario has been hit with a fine of $150,000 for failing to help a player who was flagged as "high-risk" from accruing massive gambling losses, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

0:50
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard

A man has been shot and killed in a parking garage near Yonge and Gerrard. Toronto Police say they believe the shooting is targeted. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

5h ago

2:20
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care

Toronto High Park YMCA will no longer offer infant care due to an ECE worker shortage. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on what childcare educators are calling a dire situation.

14h ago

3:10
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall

Toronto's new plan to build affordable housing needs a massive investment of taxpayer dollars. Mark McAllister reports

19h ago

2:44
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute

The greater Toronto area is bracing for what could be a messy afternoon commute on Wednesday. Stella Acquisto explains when the rain will start, and which areas are at risk of wintry-like conditions.

2:09
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam

A man hoping to earn some extra cash ends up losing big money. He’s not alone as similar job scams are sweeping across Canada. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos