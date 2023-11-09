Online gaming operator fined $150K for failing to protect player from massive losses: AGCO

A person using a laptop
A person using a laptop. (Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters)

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 9, 2023 1:38 pm.

An online gaming operator in Ontario has been hit with a fine of $150,000 for failing to help a player who was flagged as “high-risk” from accruing massive gambling losses, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) said in a release Thursday.

The AGCO levied the financial penalties after claiming PointsBet Canada Operations 1 Inc., a registered internet gaming operator, failed to meet the province’s responsible gambling requirements.

More specifically, the AGCO says the company failed to “intervene and provide assistance to a player who was potentially experiencing gambling harms. In this case, a player lost over $500,000 in under three months,” the AGCO said.

“The player was flagged as potentially high-risk by the operator’s systems on multiple occasions, including due to incurring significant losses and making repeated withdrawal cancellations,” the AGCO added. “Despite this, no interventions were provided by the gaming site operator during that period.”

The AGCO further claims the company didn’t enforce a 24-hour cooling-off period that’s required when a player cancels their per-day deposit limit.

Making matters worse, the AGCO says the company further enticed the player with bonuses and credits “through direct advertising without active player consent.”

“Despite the player withdrawing their consent for direct advertising and marketing, credits totalling $35,500 were deposited on various occasions into the player’s account, and numerous offers of free tickets to sporting events were provided,” it said.

AGCO CEO, Dr. Karin Schnarr, wasn’t impressed.

“In Ontario, igaming operators have an obligation to proactively monitor their patrons’ play for signs of high-risk gambling, and to take appropriate actions to intervene and reduce the potential for gambling-related harms,” Schnarr said.

“The AGCO will continue to focus on player protection by holding all registered operators to these high standards.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend charged with 1st-degree murder
Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend charged with 1st-degree murder

Missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend Mohamad Lilo is now facing a first-degree murder charge. Hajtamiri hasn't been seen since disappearing from a Wasaga Beach home in early 2022. An Ontario...

breaking

33m ago

Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Thousands of passengers at Pearson International Airport were faced with major delays on Thursday morning after an apparent mistake by an airline staff member. The Greater Toronto Airport Authority...

8m ago

Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end
Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end

Fire crews are on scene battling a large five-alarm industrial fire that broke out in Toronto's west end Thursday morning. Toronto Fire tells CityNews they responded to the fire at a chrome plating...

3m ago

Woman, 73, loses $250K of cryptocurrency in online dating scam, Toronto man charged
Woman, 73, loses $250K of cryptocurrency in online dating scam, Toronto man charged

A man from Toronto is facing fraud charges in an alleged online romance scam where he posed as a business owner in the Middle East and convinced a 73-year-old woman to send him $250,000 in cryptocurrency....

2h ago

Top Stories

Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend charged with 1st-degree murder
Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend charged with 1st-degree murder

Missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend Mohamad Lilo is now facing a first-degree murder charge. Hajtamiri hasn't been seen since disappearing from a Wasaga Beach home in early 2022. An Ontario...

breaking

33m ago

Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Thousands of passengers at Pearson International Airport were faced with major delays on Thursday morning after an apparent mistake by an airline staff member. The Greater Toronto Airport Authority...

8m ago

Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end
Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end

Fire crews are on scene battling a large five-alarm industrial fire that broke out in Toronto's west end Thursday morning. Toronto Fire tells CityNews they responded to the fire at a chrome plating...

3m ago

Woman, 73, loses $250K of cryptocurrency in online dating scam, Toronto man charged
Woman, 73, loses $250K of cryptocurrency in online dating scam, Toronto man charged

A man from Toronto is facing fraud charges in an alleged online romance scam where he posed as a business owner in the Middle East and convinced a 73-year-old woman to send him $250,000 in cryptocurrency....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:50
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard

A man has been shot and killed in a parking garage near Yonge and Gerrard. Toronto Police say they believe the shooting is targeted. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

5h ago

2:20
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care

Toronto High Park YMCA will no longer offer infant care due to an ECE worker shortage. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on what childcare educators are calling a dire situation.

14h ago

3:10
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall

Toronto's new plan to build affordable housing needs a massive investment of taxpayer dollars. Mark McAllister reports

19h ago

2:44
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute

The greater Toronto area is bracing for what could be a messy afternoon commute on Wednesday. Stella Acquisto explains when the rain will start, and which areas are at risk of wintry-like conditions.

2:09
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam

A man hoping to earn some extra cash ends up losing big money. He’s not alone as similar job scams are sweeping across Canada. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos