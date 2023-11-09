Woman, 73, loses $250K of cryptocurrency in online dating scam, Toronto man charged

Chimezie Nwabueze, a 26-year-old
On Wednesday, investigators executed a search warrant at the suspect's residence in Toronto and arrested 26-year-old Chimezie Nwabueze. During the search, police seized high-value jewelry, a luxury automobile, and proceeds related to the offences. Photo: Peel police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 9, 2023 11:27 am.

Last Updated November 9, 2023 11:39 am.

A man from Toronto is facing fraud charges in an alleged online romance scam where he posed as a business owner in the Middle East and convinced a 73-year-old woman to send him $250,000 in cryptocurrency.

Peel Regional Police said the 26-year-old man met the victim through an online dating website in September 2022 and began communicating daily via text and phone calls.

It’s alleged the male suspect claimed he owned an oil rig in the Middle East and urgently needed money. Police said the man promised to repay the female victim and would eventually meet in person. The pair never did meet in person and only communicated online.

Related:

Investigators noted that the victim had observed a media report about romance scams, which was when she realized that she had been the target of one. At this point, police said the victim had already sent the suspect approximately $250,000 in cryptocurrency.

On Wednesday, investigators executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in Toronto and arrested 26-year-old Chimezie Nwabueze. During the search, police seized high-value jewelry, a luxury automobile, and proceeds related to the offences.

The accused faces several charges, including fraud of over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, uttering forged documents and identity fraud.

Nwabueze was released on an undertaking and will appear in court on December 11, 2023.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Thousands of passengers at Pearson International Airport were faced with major delays on Thursday morning after an apparent mistake by an airline staff member. The Greater Toronto Airport Authority...

updated

31m ago

Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end
Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end

Fire crews are on scene battling a large five-alarm industrial fire that broke out in Toronto's west end Thursday morning. Toronto Fire tells CityNews they responded to the fire at a chrome plating...

breaking

0m ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting
Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting

Toronto police say a second man is wanted Canada-wide for second-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Greektown earlier this year. Police say gunshots rang out near Danforth and Carlaw avenues at around...

updated

1h ago

Two Montreal Jewish schools hit by gunshots overnight Wednesday, no injuries
Two Montreal Jewish schools hit by gunshots overnight Wednesday, no injuries

The Montreal police force (SPVM) is reporting two Jewish schools in Montreal were hit with gunshots overnight Wednesday. The SPVM says they received a 911 call at 8:20 a.m. regarding gunshot impacts...

1h ago

Top Stories

Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Thousands of passengers at Pearson International Airport were faced with major delays on Thursday morning after an apparent mistake by an airline staff member. The Greater Toronto Airport Authority...

updated

31m ago

Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end
Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end

Fire crews are on scene battling a large five-alarm industrial fire that broke out in Toronto's west end Thursday morning. Toronto Fire tells CityNews they responded to the fire at a chrome plating...

breaking

0m ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting
Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting

Toronto police say a second man is wanted Canada-wide for second-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Greektown earlier this year. Police say gunshots rang out near Danforth and Carlaw avenues at around...

updated

1h ago

Two Montreal Jewish schools hit by gunshots overnight Wednesday, no injuries
Two Montreal Jewish schools hit by gunshots overnight Wednesday, no injuries

The Montreal police force (SPVM) is reporting two Jewish schools in Montreal were hit with gunshots overnight Wednesday. The SPVM says they received a 911 call at 8:20 a.m. regarding gunshot impacts...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:50
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard

A man has been shot and killed in a parking garage near Yonge and Gerrard. Toronto Police say they believe the shooting is targeted. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

3h ago

2:20
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care

Toronto High Park YMCA will no longer offer infant care due to an ECE worker shortage. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on what childcare educators are calling a dire situation.

12h ago

3:10
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall

Toronto's new plan to build affordable housing needs a massive investment of taxpayer dollars. Mark McAllister reports

18h ago

2:44
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute

The greater Toronto area is bracing for what could be a messy afternoon commute on Wednesday. Stella Acquisto explains when the rain will start, and which areas are at risk of wintry-like conditions.

23h ago

2:09
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam

A man hoping to earn some extra cash ends up losing big money. He’s not alone as similar job scams are sweeping across Canada. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos