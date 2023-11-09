Rome scrubs antisemitic graffiti from Jewish Quarter on 85th anniversary of the Nazi Kristallnacht

By The Associated Press

Posted November 9, 2023 11:55 am.

Last Updated November 9, 2023 11:56 am.

MILAN (AP) — Rome is removing antisemitic graffiti that was scrawled on buildings in the city’s old Jewish Quarter on Thursday, which marked the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht — or the “Night of Broken Glass” — in which the Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria in 1938.

The graffiti, which included a star of David, the equal sign and a Nazi swastika, was being removed, the city said in a statement.

“Events like this cause dismay, enormous concern and (bring) to mind the period of racial persecution,’’ said Alessandro Luzon, Rome’s liaison with the Jewish Community.

On Nov. 9, 1938, the Nazis killed at least 91 people, vandalized 7,500 Jewish businesses and burned more than 1,400 synagogues. The pogrom became known as the Kristallnacht and marked a turning point in the escalating persecution of Jews that eventually led to the murder of 6 million European Jews by the Nazis and their supporters during the Holocaust.

In the northern city of Treviso, a private English-language middle and high school on Thursday suspended a teacher who made antisemitic statements on her private social media account. The H-Farm School said the “hateful language … is the absolute antithesis of the values in which our school believes.”

Antisemitic incidents have been on the rise in Europe in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, sparked by the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas incursion into southern Israel that killed 1,400 people. Israel has responded with a relentless bombing campaign and a ground offensive in Gaza that has killed thousands of Palestinians.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Thousands of passengers at Pearson International Airport were faced with major delays on Thursday morning after an apparent mistake by an airline staff member. The Greater Toronto Airport Authority...

updated

31m ago

Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end
Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end

Fire crews are on scene battling a large five-alarm industrial fire that broke out in Toronto's west end Thursday morning. Toronto Fire tells CityNews they responded to the fire at a chrome plating...

breaking

0m ago

Woman, 73, loses $250K of cryptocurrency in online dating scam, Toronto man charged
Woman, 73, loses $250K of cryptocurrency in online dating scam, Toronto man charged

A man from Toronto is facing fraud charges in an alleged online romance scam where he posed as a business owner in the Middle East and convinced a 73-year-old woman to send him $250,000 in cryptocurrency....

39m ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting
Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting

Toronto police say a second man is wanted Canada-wide for second-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Greektown earlier this year. Police say gunshots rang out near Danforth and Carlaw avenues at around...

updated

1h ago

Top Stories

Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Thousands of passengers at Pearson International Airport were faced with major delays on Thursday morning after an apparent mistake by an airline staff member. The Greater Toronto Airport Authority...

updated

31m ago

Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end
Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end

Fire crews are on scene battling a large five-alarm industrial fire that broke out in Toronto's west end Thursday morning. Toronto Fire tells CityNews they responded to the fire at a chrome plating...

breaking

0m ago

Woman, 73, loses $250K of cryptocurrency in online dating scam, Toronto man charged
Woman, 73, loses $250K of cryptocurrency in online dating scam, Toronto man charged

A man from Toronto is facing fraud charges in an alleged online romance scam where he posed as a business owner in the Middle East and convinced a 73-year-old woman to send him $250,000 in cryptocurrency....

39m ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting
Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting

Toronto police say a second man is wanted Canada-wide for second-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Greektown earlier this year. Police say gunshots rang out near Danforth and Carlaw avenues at around...

updated

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:50
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard

A man has been shot and killed in a parking garage near Yonge and Gerrard. Toronto Police say they believe the shooting is targeted. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

3h ago

2:20
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care

Toronto High Park YMCA will no longer offer infant care due to an ECE worker shortage. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on what childcare educators are calling a dire situation.

12h ago

3:10
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall

Toronto's new plan to build affordable housing needs a massive investment of taxpayer dollars. Mark McAllister reports

18h ago

2:44
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute

The greater Toronto area is bracing for what could be a messy afternoon commute on Wednesday. Stella Acquisto explains when the rain will start, and which areas are at risk of wintry-like conditions.

23h ago

2:09
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam

A man hoping to earn some extra cash ends up losing big money. He’s not alone as similar job scams are sweeping across Canada. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos