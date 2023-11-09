Shania Twain concert going ahead in Saskatoon after crew involved in bus crash

Shania Twain performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Twain is set to hit the stage in Saskatoon a day after members of her concert production crew were involved in a bus crash on an icy highway in southeast Saskatchewan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 9, 2023 11:25 am.

Last Updated November 9, 2023 11:43 am.

SASKATOON — Shania Twain is set to hit the stage in Saskatoon a day after members of her concert production crew were in a bus crash on an icy highway in southeast Saskatchewan.

The Sasktel Centre, where the singer is set to perform, says the concert is going ahead. 

A bus and truck from the “Queen of Me” tour were in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Wolseley on Wednesday morning. 

Twain was not on the bus.

The people in the vehicles were taken to hospital and all but two were released the same day. 

Emergency officials have said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2023.

The Canadian Press

