Shohei Ohtani is donating 60,000 baseball gloves to Japanese schoolchildren

FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani walks in the dugout during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Anaheim, Calif., Sept. 16, 2023. Ohtani, Cody Bellinger, Jordan Montgomery, Blake Snell and Aaron Nola were among the 130 players who became free agents Thursday, Nov. 2, as baseball's business season began the day following the Texas Rangers' first World Series title. Max Muncy, Joe Jiménez and Colin Rea gave up a chance to go free and agreed to new contracts with their teams. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 9, 2023 2:16 pm.

Last Updated November 9, 2023 2:27 pm.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Two-way star and coveted free agent Shohei Ohtani is donating about 60,000 baseball gloves to Japanese elementary schools.

Ohtani, a free agent who has spent the past six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, announced Wednesday on Instagram that he’s donating the youth gloves to schools throughout Japan.

“I’m happy to announce that I will be donating approximately 60,000 youth gloves to every elementary school in Japan,” Ohtani said. “That comes out to around 20,000 elementary schools. I’m hoping the kids can spend their days happily with a lot of energy through baseball.”

The gloves Ohtani is donating are from New Balance, one of his corporate partners.

The 29-year-old Ohtani is coming off a season in which he batted .304 with 44 homers and also went 10-5 on the mound with a 3.14 ERA. He had Tommy John surgery in September for the second time in six years.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend charged with 1st-degree murder
Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend charged with 1st-degree murder

Missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend Mohamad Lilo is now facing a first-degree murder charge. Hajtamiri hasn't been seen since disappearing from a Wasaga Beach home in early 2022. An Ontario...

48m ago

Lawyers say Canadians facing discipline at work over social media posts on Israel-Hamas war
Lawyers say Canadians facing discipline at work over social media posts on Israel-Hamas war

As fighting continues in the Middle East, thousands of people have been killed in the vicious Israel-Hamas war and many have turned to social media to voice their concerns, opinions or to advocate. Some...

7m ago

Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Thousands of passengers at Pearson International Airport were faced with major delays on Thursday morning after an apparent mistake by an airline staff member. The Greater Toronto Airport Authority...

1h ago

Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end
Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end

Fire crews remain at the scene of a large five-alarm industrial fire that broke out in Toronto's west end Thursday morning. Toronto Fire tells CityNews they responded to the fire at a chrome plating...

updated

13m ago

