Man wanted for alleged sexual assault aboard TTC bus

Police are searching for a man wanted for an alleged sexual assault aboard a TTC bus in north Etobicoke.

Investigators say the incident occurred in the area of Kipling Avenue and Dixon Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the man boarded a TTC bus and sat close to the victim. After another passenger seated beside the victim got up and left, the man asked if he could sit next to the victim. He then allegedly sexually assaulted them.

The man is described as five-foot-three, between 50 and 60 years of age with a medium build, short black hair which is balding on top and a black moustache. He was last seen wearing a black coat, beige shirt, black pants, black running shoes and carrying a black backpack.