‘The monsters and opioids had her.’ N.S. minister describes daughter’s addiction

By Michael MacDonald, The Canadian Press

Posted November 9, 2023 2:53 pm.

Last Updated November 9, 2023 2:56 pm.

HALIFAX — The scourge that is Canada’s opioid addiction crisis was laid bare in the Nova Scotia legislature this week as politicians of every stripe rose to share personal stories about their struggles with this notorious class of drugs.

As members of the house of assembly prepared late Wednesday to vote on a bill aimed at holding opioid manufacturers more accountable for their actions, Progressive Conservative John White described how he became addicted to opioid painkillers in 2005 after he was struck by a drunk driver.

“I was in my own world,” he told a hushed legislature. “I’d rub my face, and it felt like somebody else’s face. Nothing around me mattered to me.” 

The member for Glace Bay-Dominion, a hardscrabble riding in eastern Cape Breton, recalled the moment he told his doctor he wanted to end his drug dependence.

“I remember lying in bed in a fetal position, and I didn’t know if I was going to see the morning,” he said, gently sobbing as he wiped tears from his eyes. 

“I can remember hearing my eyes move like hydraulic pressure, and my eyes just swishing back and forth …. I remember hearing my fingers move like hydraulic pistons. It was an awful feeling. I remember I didn’t know if I wanted to throw up or just shoot myself.”

White, a volunteer firefighter and community activist, said it took seven years to deal with his addiction. “(But) there are a lot of people in Glace Bay, in Dominion and across the province who are still struggling.”

Across Canada, more than 38,000 opioid-related deaths were recorded between January 2016 and March 2023, according to federal government data.

Last year, 62 people in Nova Scotia died from opioid overdoses. And so far this year, the provincial death toll stands at 35. 

During debate in the legislature Wednesday, Public Works Minister Kim Masland recounted how she was stunned when she learned her daughter was addicted to opioids.

“I’m the mother who knows what it’s like to lie awake at night and know that she’s not in her bed,” Masland told the legislature. “There was not a night that went by that I didn’t think: This is probably going to be the night that I’m going to lose her. It didn’t matter how much I tried and she tried …. The monsters and opioids had her.”

Masland said when her daughter made the decision to break her drug habit, the withdrawal symptoms were brutal.

“I will never forget that night, watching her body literally convulsing as these unbelievable, powerful drugs were coming out of her system,” Masland said, adding that the opioid replacement clinic at the Queens General Hospital in Liverpool, N.S., saved her daughter’s life.

The province’s health minister, Michelle Thompson, said the amended provincial legislation, which passed third reading Wednesday, would support a proposed class-action lawsuit launched by British Columbia in 2018. The lawsuit accuses more than 40 opioid makers and distributors of downplaying the harmful effects of the painkillers, misrepresenting the risk of addiction and failing to mention side-effects and withdrawal symptoms.

Several provinces and territories have passed similar legislation. A certification hearing for B.C.’s court action is expected this month.

“With these amendments, we can try to recover past and future health-care costs due to opioid-related diseases, injuries and illnesses and we can hold opioid manufacturers, distributors and their consultants accountable for their deceptive practices,” she said in the legislature.

Brendan Maguire, the Liberal member for Halifax Atlantic, said he has lost friends and family members to addiction.

“I have had friends and family members and community members who have gone to jail and served — and continue to serve — time because of opioid addiction,” he told the legislature.

“What I would say to the (health) minister is: I hope you take (the opioid manufacturers) for every red cent they have, and I hope they burn in hell.”

Kent Smith, a Tory who represents the province’s eastern shore, said his 46-year-old sister died last year from Crohn’s disease, but he said the “real story behind her death” was years of opioid addiction.

“She fought it for a long time, and it was incredibly challenging on our family, and of course on her,” Smith told the legislature. “She lost her friends. She lost family. She lost everything, and ultimately it took her life.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2023.

Michael MacDonald, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend charged with 1st-degree murder
Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend charged with 1st-degree murder

Missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend Mohamad Lilo is now facing a first-degree murder charge. Hajtamiri hasn't been seen since disappearing from a Wasaga Beach home in early 2022. An Ontario...

49m ago

Lawyers say Canadians facing discipline at work over social media posts on Israel-Hamas war
Lawyers say Canadians facing discipline at work over social media posts on Israel-Hamas war

As fighting continues in the Middle East, thousands of people have been killed in the vicious Israel-Hamas war and many have turned to social media to voice their concerns, opinions or to advocate. Some...

8m ago

Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Thousands of passengers at Pearson International Airport were faced with major delays on Thursday morning after an apparent mistake by an airline staff member. The Greater Toronto Airport Authority...

1h ago

Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end
Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end

Fire crews remain at the scene of a large five-alarm industrial fire that broke out in Toronto's west end Thursday morning. Toronto Fire tells CityNews they responded to the fire at a chrome plating...

updated

14m ago

Top Stories

Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend charged with 1st-degree murder
Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend charged with 1st-degree murder

Missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend Mohamad Lilo is now facing a first-degree murder charge. Hajtamiri hasn't been seen since disappearing from a Wasaga Beach home in early 2022. An Ontario...

49m ago

Lawyers say Canadians facing discipline at work over social media posts on Israel-Hamas war
Lawyers say Canadians facing discipline at work over social media posts on Israel-Hamas war

As fighting continues in the Middle East, thousands of people have been killed in the vicious Israel-Hamas war and many have turned to social media to voice their concerns, opinions or to advocate. Some...

8m ago

Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Thousands of passengers at Pearson International Airport were faced with major delays on Thursday morning after an apparent mistake by an airline staff member. The Greater Toronto Airport Authority...

1h ago

Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end
Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end

Fire crews remain at the scene of a large five-alarm industrial fire that broke out in Toronto's west end Thursday morning. Toronto Fire tells CityNews they responded to the fire at a chrome plating...

updated

14m ago

Most Watched Today

0:50
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard

A man has been shot and killed in a parking garage near Yonge and Gerrard. Toronto Police say they believe the shooting is targeted. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

6h ago

2:20
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care

Toronto High Park YMCA will no longer offer infant care due to an ECE worker shortage. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on what childcare educators are calling a dire situation.

15h ago

3:10
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall

Toronto's new plan to build affordable housing needs a massive investment of taxpayer dollars. Mark McAllister reports

21h ago

2:44
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute

The greater Toronto area is bracing for what could be a messy afternoon commute on Wednesday. Stella Acquisto explains when the rain will start, and which areas are at risk of wintry-like conditions.

2:09
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam

A man hoping to earn some extra cash ends up losing big money. He’s not alone as similar job scams are sweeping across Canada. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos