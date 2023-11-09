Tickets for Taylor Swift’s Vancouver shows go on sale to winners of presale lottery

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The pop star has officially earned more No. 1 albums than any other woman in history. Swift's re-recording of her 2010 album “Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," the third in her effort to re-record her first six albums, has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 9, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 9, 2023 4:12 am.

VANCOUVER — The wait to buy tickets for Taylor Swift’s 2024 concert dates in Vancouver is finally over, with online sales scheduled to start this morning. 

But only the lucky fans who won a lottery to receive presale codes yesterday will get a chance to purchase up to four tickets for the shows at BC Place on Dec. 6, 7 and 8 next year.

Ticketmaster’s website says the start of sales for the three dates will be staggered today at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Pacific time, but access is only being granted via a link and code that has been sent to presale lottery winners.

Some Swifties tried to “manifest” victory in the presale code lottery by reciting mantras to their idol and burning candles, in what has become a social media phenomenon among fans.

Such tactics didn’t work for Langley, B.C., teenagers Candace and Chloe Harding, whose mom Shae Harding says they were sad to be told they had been wait-listed again, after unsuccessful attempts to secure tickets to shows in Toronto and Seattle.

But even recipients of the coveted presale codes aren’t guaranteed a seat at the concerts, with Ticketmaster saying they will be sold on a “first come, first served” basis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage
Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage

One person is dead after being shot "multiple times" at an indoor parking garage in downtown Toronto. Police say they were called to the garage at the Aura building on Gerrard Street East near Yonge...

6h ago

Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council
Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council

Toronto City Council overwhelmingly approved an ambitious affordable housing plan Wednesday with a price tag it can't currently afford. Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants to see 65,000 rental homes built...

7h ago

Shortage of early childhood educators forces Toronto child care centre to close
Shortage of early childhood educators forces Toronto child care centre to close

A shortage of early childhood educators is forcing an infant care centre in a Toronto neighbourhood to close its doors in the new year. The Toronto High Park YMCA Child Care Centre says starting in...

5h ago

Striking actors reach tentative agreement with Hollywood studios
Striking actors reach tentative agreement with Hollywood studios

Hollywood’s actors union reached a tentative deal with studios Wednesday to end its strike, bringing a close to months of labor strife that ground the entertainment industry to a historic halt. The...

5h ago

Top Stories

Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage
Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage

One person is dead after being shot "multiple times" at an indoor parking garage in downtown Toronto. Police say they were called to the garage at the Aura building on Gerrard Street East near Yonge...

6h ago

Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council
Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council

Toronto City Council overwhelmingly approved an ambitious affordable housing plan Wednesday with a price tag it can't currently afford. Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants to see 65,000 rental homes built...

7h ago

Shortage of early childhood educators forces Toronto child care centre to close
Shortage of early childhood educators forces Toronto child care centre to close

A shortage of early childhood educators is forcing an infant care centre in a Toronto neighbourhood to close its doors in the new year. The Toronto High Park YMCA Child Care Centre says starting in...

5h ago

Striking actors reach tentative agreement with Hollywood studios
Striking actors reach tentative agreement with Hollywood studios

Hollywood’s actors union reached a tentative deal with studios Wednesday to end its strike, bringing a close to months of labor strife that ground the entertainment industry to a historic halt. The...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:10
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall

Toronto's new plan to build affordable housing needs a massive investment of taxpayer dollars. Mark McAllister reports

10h ago

2:44
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute

The greater Toronto area is bracing for what could be a messy afternoon commute on Wednesday. Stella Acquisto explains when the rain will start, and which areas are at risk of wintry-like conditions.

15h ago

2:09
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam

A man hoping to earn some extra cash ends up losing big money. He’s not alone as similar job scams are sweeping across Canada. Pat Taney reports.

16h ago

2:16
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a GTA casino last month. Brandon Rowe reports.

15h ago

2:44
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday

A messy mix of wintry weather will pose problems for commuters on Wednesday. Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

More Videos