Two Montreal Jewish schools hit by gunshots overnight Wednesday, no injuries

The Montreal police force (SPVM) is reporting two Jewish schools in Montreal were hit with gunshots overnight Wednesday.

The SPVM says they received a 911 call at 8:20 a.m. regarding gunshot impacts found on the front door of a Jewish school located on Saint-Kevin Ave. in Côte-des-Neiges. Bullet casings were also located.

Authorities believe the gunshots were fired overnight. No one was in the building at the time of the shooting and no one was injured.

Shortly after at 8:50 a.m. a 911 call was made about gunshot impacts found on the front door of another Jewish school nearby on Chemin Deacon in Outremont.

In this case police also believe the shots were fired overnight. No one was in the building at the time of the shooting and no one was injured.

SPVM officers are on the scene at both schools as the investigation is ongoing.

The incidents occurred at a time when the Montreal police is reporting a rise in hate crimes and incidents amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The SPVM reports 73 hate crimes and incidents against the Jewish community were reported between Oct. 7 and Nov. 7, 2023. The police force reports they are investigating 25 hate crimes and incidents against the Muslim community reported during the same period.

