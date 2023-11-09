Spanish conservative politician shot in face in Madrid. Gunman escaped on a motorbike, reports say

Police officers stand at the area following a shooting in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Spanish police say that veteran Spanish right-wing politician Alejandro Vidal-Quadras has been taken to a hospital in Madrid after being shot in a street in the capital. Police say he was shot in the face on a central street around 1:30 p.m. local time and was conscious when taken to a hospital. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 9, 2023 9:09 am.

Last Updated November 9, 2023 10:26 am.

MADRID (AP) — Veteran Spanish right-wing politician Alejandro Vidal-Quadras has been taken to a hospital in Madrid after being shot on a street in the capital, police said Thursday.

Police said he was shot in the face on a central street at around 1:30 p.m. local time and was conscious when taken to a hospital.

According to Spanish state news agency EFE, police believe the shooter was a person who escaped the scene on a motorbike wearing a black helmet.

Vidal-Quadras, 78, was a long-time member of Spain’s conservative Popular Party, its regional leader in Catalonia, and a European Parliament member before leaving after three decades when he fell out with then Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

After he broke away, he helped found the far-right Vox party. He left Vox shortly after a failed attempt to win a European lawmaker seat in 2014.

Police are investigating the shooting and have yet to make any arrests.

Vox President Santiago Abascal said he believed Vidal-Quadras’ life wasn’t in immediate danger.

“Thank god it seems that Alejandro Vidal-Quadras is out of danger,” Abascal said.

Popular Party President Alberto Núñez Feijóo deplored the shooting and wished for his recovery.

Vidal-Quadras hasn’t been active in politics for several years, but he has maintained a public role as a media commentator and columnist.

He served as a vice president for the European Parliament and took a heavy interest in foreign affairs, participating in the legislature’s delegations to the former Soviet republics Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

The Associated Press






Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Delays at Pearson Terminal 1 after arriving passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Delays at Pearson Terminal 1 after arriving passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Hundreds of passengers at Pearson International Airport were faced with major delays on Thursday morning after an apparent mistake by an airline staff member. In a post to X at 8:30 a.m., the airport...

HAPPENING NOW

28m ago

Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage
Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage

A man is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a fatal shooting in an indoor parking garage in downtown Toronto on Wednesday evening. Emergency crews were called to the garage at the Aura...

53m ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting
Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting

Toronto police say a second man is wanted Canada-wide for second-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Greektown earlier this year. Police say gunshots rang out near Danforth and Carlaw avenues at around...

updated

3m ago

Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border
Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border

It was a well-worn Canadian punchline during the Trump years: someone should build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border.  One of the former president's would-be successors says he wants to do exactly...

1h ago

Top Stories

Delays at Pearson Terminal 1 after arriving passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Delays at Pearson Terminal 1 after arriving passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Hundreds of passengers at Pearson International Airport were faced with major delays on Thursday morning after an apparent mistake by an airline staff member. In a post to X at 8:30 a.m., the airport...

HAPPENING NOW

28m ago

Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage
Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage

A man is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a fatal shooting in an indoor parking garage in downtown Toronto on Wednesday evening. Emergency crews were called to the garage at the Aura...

53m ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting
Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting

Toronto police say a second man is wanted Canada-wide for second-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Greektown earlier this year. Police say gunshots rang out near Danforth and Carlaw avenues at around...

updated

3m ago

Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border
Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border

It was a well-worn Canadian punchline during the Trump years: someone should build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border.  One of the former president's would-be successors says he wants to do exactly...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care

Toronto High Park YMCA will no longer offer infant care due to an ECE worker shortage. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on what childcare educators are calling a dire situation.

11h ago

3:10
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall

Toronto's new plan to build affordable housing needs a massive investment of taxpayer dollars. Mark McAllister reports

16h ago

2:44
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute

The greater Toronto area is bracing for what could be a messy afternoon commute on Wednesday. Stella Acquisto explains when the rain will start, and which areas are at risk of wintry-like conditions.

21h ago

2:09
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam

A man hoping to earn some extra cash ends up losing big money. He’s not alone as similar job scams are sweeping across Canada. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

2:16
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a GTA casino last month. Brandon Rowe reports.

22h ago

More Videos