$242 million upgrade planned at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

By The Associated Press

Posted November 10, 2023 10:55 am.

Last Updated November 10, 2023 10:56 am.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A $242 million overhaul will modernize the main terminal concourses and gate areas at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, officials said.

The project announced Thursday by the Metropolitan Airports Commission an Delta Airlines, the airport’s dominant carrier, is expected to be completed by late 2025, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Metropolitan Airports Commission CEO Brian Ryks said the goal is to create “an exceptional airport experience for the millions of passengers who travel through” the airport annually.

The plan calls for a unified design for the concourses and about 75 Delta gates, with new flooring, wall finishes and brighter LED lighting. Technology upgrades will improve flight and gate information screens. More power outlets will be added at gate seating.

The MAC is investing $182.5 million in the project, with Delta contributing $60 million. No taxpayer funds will be used.

Most of the work will occur at night so little disruption is expected for flight activity, officials said.

