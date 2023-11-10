Anchorage adds to record homeless death total as major winter storm drops more than 2 feet of snow

Jodie Gallamore cross-country skis along Tudor Road after a heavy snowfall in Anchorage, Alaska, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Her dog Yum Yum followed closely behind. Gallamore said she's fine with the conditions. "I love it. I'm sorry Anchorage," she said. Four homeless people have died in Anchorage in the last week, underscoring the city’s ongoing struggle to house a large houseless population at the same time winter weather has returned, with more than 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow falling within 48 hours.(Marc Lester/Anchorage Daily News via AP) Anchorage Daily News

By Mark Thiessen, The Associated Press

Posted November 10, 2023 5:47 pm.

Last Updated November 10, 2023 5:57 pm.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Four homeless people have died in Anchorage in the last week, underscoring the city’s ongoing struggle to house a large homeless population at the same time winter weather has returned, with more than 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow falling within 48 hours.

The four bring the total number of people who died while living outdoors in Anchorage to 49 year this year, a record that easily eclipses the 24 people who died on the streets of the state’s largest city last year, according to a count kept by the Anchorage Daily News.

Eleven of those deaths last year came during winter months.

This week’s heavy snow covered tents and vehicles that homeless people set up in makeshift camps all over Anchorage when the city closed the mass shelter that was established inside the city’s sports arena during the pandemic.

While the city cleared at least one of those large camps, some people have decided to rough it outside this winter instead of seeking shelter.

Of the four recent deaths, a sleeping woman died Thursday after her makeshift shelter caught on fire, possibly caused by some type of heating source used to warm it.

The three other deaths were all men. One was found dead in the doorway of a downtown gift store where he often slept. Another died alongside a busy road near a Walmart, and the third in a tent at an encampment near the city’s main library.

“It makes you wonder what could we have done better to prevent that from happening,” said Felix Rivera, an Anchorage Assembly member who chairs the Housing and Homeless Committee.

The city has pieced together a short-term fix with added temporary shelter beds, but the only way to prevent more deaths is by building more housing, he said.

“We’re going to do what we need to do to make sure that folks aren’t dying outside, but if we’re not focusing on the permanent solution, then a Band-Aid is going to be worse,” he said. “We’re going to run out of funds at some point to be able to continue doing these kind of things.”

Anchorage has struggled to find a solution to house the homeless after the arena closed.

The city’s conservative mayor and liberal assembly couldn’t agree on a new mass shelter, leaving Mayor Dave Bronson to suggest the city give out one-way airplane tickets to the homeless to leave the city — an idea that was widely criticized in and outside Alaska.

That plan was never funded, leaving the city scrambling to find shelter at old hotels and apartment buildings. Late last month, Anchorage opened a new 150-bed mass shelter at the city’s old waste transfer station administration building.

Alexis Johnson, the city’s homeless director, told The Associated Press at the time the patchwork solution should provide enough beds for the city’s 3,100 or so vulnerable population.

There were 28 beds open at one facility on Friday, but those would likely be taken before the weekend was out, Rivera said.

The Bronson administration will present plans at an Assembly meeting next week to add 50 beds to that facility, which Rivera called a welcome move. He also anticipates the administration possibly presenting plans for warming centers and an additional shelter, if necessary.

City buses didn’t run Thursday or Friday because of the heavy snow, taking away an easy warming place for the homeless, Rivera said. It also prevented many low-income people from being able to travel to shelters or other social service programs.

During this week’s storm, the temperatures haven’t been bone-chilling, hovering around the 30-degree F (-1-degree C) mark, but that will soon change. The forecast calls for single-digit temperatures next weekend.

This week’s storm dropped 17.2 inches (43 centimeters) of snow at the city’s official recording station, the National Weather Service office near the airport and coastline. However, other parts of Anchorage, especially those closer to the Chugach Mountains on the other side of town, recorded up to 30 inches (76 centimeters).

The snowfall broke two daily records. The 9 inches (22.86 centimeters) on Wednesday broke the record of 7.3 inches (18.54 centimeters) set in 1982, and the 8.2 inches (20.83 centimeters) that fell Thursday broke the record of 7.1 inches (18.03 centimeters), set in 1956, said National Weather Service meteorologist Nicole Sprinkles.

The community of Girdwood, located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Anchorage and home to a ski resort, topped out at 3 feet (0.91 meters).

The Anchorage total was on top of about 6 inches (15 centimeters) that fell Sunday.

The storm caused widespread power outages, forced schools to either cancel classes or switch to remote learning and prompted some highway closures.

Mark Thiessen, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

York Region school board dealing with a cyber attack
York Region school board dealing with a cyber attack

The York Region District School Board says it is dealing with a cyber security incident. In a statement released late Friday afternoon, the board says it became aware of the cyber attack on Wednesday...

27m ago

More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit
More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit

Global Affairs Canada says none of the Canadians on Friday's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the Gaza Strip were able to exit. There were 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their...

2h ago

Mayor Chow calls for ceasefire, return of hostages in Israel-Hamas war
Mayor Chow calls for ceasefire, return of hostages in Israel-Hamas war

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has joined a growing call for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that continues to see growing civilian causalities. In a statement released Friday, Chow also called...

5h ago

Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up
Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up

A Toronto woman who was looking to rent out the second bedroom in her downtown condominium is speaking out over what she calls a very frustrating attempt to legally get it listed on Airbnb. The troubles...

7h ago

Top Stories

York Region school board dealing with a cyber attack
York Region school board dealing with a cyber attack

The York Region District School Board says it is dealing with a cyber security incident. In a statement released late Friday afternoon, the board says it became aware of the cyber attack on Wednesday...

27m ago

More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit
More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit

Global Affairs Canada says none of the Canadians on Friday's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the Gaza Strip were able to exit. There were 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their...

2h ago

Mayor Chow calls for ceasefire, return of hostages in Israel-Hamas war
Mayor Chow calls for ceasefire, return of hostages in Israel-Hamas war

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has joined a growing call for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that continues to see growing civilian causalities. In a statement released Friday, Chow also called...

5h ago

Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up
Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up

A Toronto woman who was looking to rent out the second bedroom in her downtown condominium is speaking out over what she calls a very frustrating attempt to legally get it listed on Airbnb. The troubles...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row

Travel disruptions have been reported at Canada's busiest airport for a second day in a row. Shauna Hunt reports on the impact to travellers, and what officials say is causing the delays.

7h ago

2:39
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings

A woman trying to rent out her second bedroom says a minor address issue has caused several months of stress and lost earnings. Pat Taney reports.

7h ago

2:31
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout

A Toronto pharmacist says distribution issues are hampering the Province's flu and COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Shauna Hunt with the issues and why supply has been a problem for some Ontario pharmacies.
2:48
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices

University of Toronto students are once again speaking out about soaring prices of food on campus and a pay-by-weight system that they say is making it difficult to afford three meals a day. Dilshad Burman reports.
1:19
Montreal Police looking for suspects after two Jewish schools hit by gunfire
Montreal Police looking for suspects after two Jewish schools hit by gunfire

Montreal Police say they have began an investigation after two Jewish schools were shot at overnight. Gareth Madoc-Jones with the latest.

23h ago

More Videos