Toronto man charged in fatal Mississauga shooting last month

A 43-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting last month in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to the area of Goreway and Morningstar drives shortly after midnight on Oct. 29. When they arrived they found the body of 49-year-old Alton Fisher of Peterborough, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sane Stewart of Toronto was arrested on Friday and charged with second-degree murder.

Police said at the time this was a targeted shooting but have not elaborated on the relationship between the two men.