AtkinsRéalis reports Q3 profit up from year ago, raises revenue guidance

MONTREAL — AtkinsRéalis reported its third-quarter profit more than doubled compared with a year ago and raised its outlook for revenue growth.

The company formerly known as SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. says its net income from continuing operations amounted to $105 million or 60 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from a profit from continuing operations of $44.7 million or 25 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.20 billion, up from $1.89 billion a year earlier.

The total included professional services and project management revenue of $2.17 billion, up from $1.86 billion a year earlier, while revenue from the company’s capital investments totalled $28.9 million, down from $29.5 million a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company’s professional services and project management business earned 38 cents per diluted share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 30 cents per share a year earlier.

In its outlook, the company says it expects AtkinsRéalis Services organic revenue growth for 2023 to come in between 15 per cent and 17 per cent, up from its earlier expectations for a range between 12 per cent and 15 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ATRL)

The Canadian Press