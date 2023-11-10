Blinken urges Indian counterparts to co-operate with Canada on Nijjar murder probe

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the media after participating in the so-called "2+2 Dialogue" in New Delhi, India, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 10, 2023 10:35 am.

Last Updated November 10, 2023 10:42 am.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. secretary of state is once again urging India to help Canada advance its investigation into the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. 

Antony Blinken says it’s very important for India to co-operate so that the investigation can continue to move forward. 

Blinken made the comments today after meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior Indian officials in New Delhi. 

He says India and Canada are two close friends and partners of the U.S. and wants to see the dispute resolved as soon as possible. 

Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh activist long denounced by India as an extremist, was shot and killed in June outside a gurdwara in Surrey, B.C. 

In September, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shocked the House of Commons with what he called “credible allegations” that agents of India’s government were involved.

“These are two of our closest friends and partners, and of course we want to see them resolving any differences or disputes that they have as a friend of both,” Blinken said. 

“We think it’s very important that India work with Canada on its investigation, and that they find a way to resolve this difference in a co-operative way. But that really does go with Canada moving its investigation forward and India working with Canada on it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in rental bookings over address mix-up
Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in rental bookings over address mix-up

A Toronto woman who was looking to rent out the second bedroom in her downtown condominium is speaking out over what she calls a very frustrating attempt to legally get it listed on a popular web platform. The...

6m ago

'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row
'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row

It was a second straight morning of travel chaos for people flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday. Airport officials confirmed a security problem caused delays at Terminal 1...

58m ago

Toronto Public Library says sensitive data may have been exposed in cybersecurity incident
Toronto Public Library says sensitive data may have been exposed in cybersecurity incident

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) says sensitive data may have been "exposed" as a result of an ongoing cybersecurity incident that knocked down its website two weeks ago. TPL says they have filed a...

updated

1m ago

Man, 19, charged in Toronto home invasions, value of damages and stolen property worth $1.3M
Man, 19, charged in Toronto home invasions, value of damages and stolen property worth $1.3M

Toronto police have charged a 19-year-old in a series of early-morning home invasions, with investigators alleging the total value of damages and property taken was over $1 million. Investigators said...

8m ago

Top Stories

Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in rental bookings over address mix-up
Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in rental bookings over address mix-up

A Toronto woman who was looking to rent out the second bedroom in her downtown condominium is speaking out over what she calls a very frustrating attempt to legally get it listed on a popular web platform. The...

6m ago

'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row
'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row

It was a second straight morning of travel chaos for people flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday. Airport officials confirmed a security problem caused delays at Terminal 1...

58m ago

Toronto Public Library says sensitive data may have been exposed in cybersecurity incident
Toronto Public Library says sensitive data may have been exposed in cybersecurity incident

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) says sensitive data may have been "exposed" as a result of an ongoing cybersecurity incident that knocked down its website two weeks ago. TPL says they have filed a...

updated

1m ago

Man, 19, charged in Toronto home invasions, value of damages and stolen property worth $1.3M
Man, 19, charged in Toronto home invasions, value of damages and stolen property worth $1.3M

Toronto police have charged a 19-year-old in a series of early-morning home invasions, with investigators alleging the total value of damages and property taken was over $1 million. Investigators said...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Crews battle 5-alarm fire in Toronto’s west end
Crews battle 5-alarm fire in Toronto’s west end

Fire crews battled a massive fire at an industrial building. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on the fire investigation.

13h ago

2:31
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout

A Toronto pharmacist says distribution issues are hampering the Province's flu and COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Shauna Hunt with the issues and why supply has been a problem for some Ontario pharmacies.

17h ago

2:48
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices

University of Toronto students are once again speaking out about soaring prices of food on campus and a pay-by-weight system that they say is making it difficult to afford three meals a day. Dilshad Burman reports.

18h ago

0:50
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard

A man has been shot and killed in a parking garage near Yonge and Gerrard. Toronto Police say they believe the shooting is targeted. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

2:20
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care

Toronto High Park YMCA will no longer offer infant care due to an ECE worker shortage. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on what childcare educators are calling a dire situation.

More Videos