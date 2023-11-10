Allison Russell, Drake, among Canadians with Grammy nominations

TORONTO — Roots singer Allison Russell, rapper Drake and folk legend Joni Mitchell have landed nominations at the Grammy Awards.

It was a comeback for the Toronto rapper, born Aubrey Graham, who ended his multi-year boycott of the music awards show by submitting his 2022 album “Her Loss” for consideration.

That helped him land four nominations, including one for best rap album, as well as best rap performance for the track “Rich Flex” with 21 Savage.

Montreal singer-songwriter Russell also picked up four nods, including best Americana album for “The Returner.”

Engineer and mixer Serban Ghenea holds a handful of nominations, including in the marquee record and album of the year categories for work with Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Jon Batiste.

Joni Mitchell earned a nomination in best folk album race for “Joni Mitchell at Newport,” a live recording of her surprise 2022 comeback concert.

The 66th Grammy Awards will broadcast Feb. 4 on Citytv and CBS.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2023.

David Friend, The Canadian Press