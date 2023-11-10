Dignitaries attend funeral of ex-Finnish President Ahtisaari, peace broker and Nobel laureate

FILE - Martti Ahtisaari, UN Special Representative for Namibia, speaks at a press conference where he declared that the voting in Namibia had been free and fair, Saturday, Nov. 11, 1989. Martti Ahtisaari, the former president of Finland and global peace broker awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2008 for his work to resolve international conflicts, died Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. He was 86. (AP Photo/Billy Paddock, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 10, 2023 4:20 am.

Last Updated November 10, 2023 4:26 am.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Foreign dignitaries gathered in Finland’s capital on Friday to bid farewell to former President Martti Ahtisaari, including leaders of countries where he helped reach peace accords. Ahtisaari, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2008, died Oct. 16 at the age of 86.

More than 800 dignitaries and guests, including Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, Namibian President Hage Geingob, former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete, and the former leaders of Indonesia and its Free Aceh rebel movement, are attending the ceremony at the Helsinki Cathedral.

Ahtisaari helped reach peace accords related to Serbia’s withdrawal from Kosovo in the late 1990s, Namibia’s bid for independence in the 1980s, and autonomy for Aceh province in Indonesia in 2005. He was also involved in the Northern Ireland peace process in the late 1990s, being tasked with monitoring the IRA’s disarmament process.

He later founded the Helsinki-based Crisis Management Initiative, aimed at preventing and resolving violent conflicts through informal dialogue and mediation. In May 2017, Ahtisaari stepped down as chairman but said he would continue working with the organization as an adviser. In 2021, it was announced that Ahtisaari had advanced Alzheimer’s disease.

The Finnish flag, a blue cross on a white background, flew at half-staff on Friday across the capital. Finland’s current president, Sauli Niinistö, is to deliver the eulogy. Hundreds of people are expected to line up along the route from the cathedral through downtown Helsinki to the city’s Hietaniemi cemetery.

The funeral procession will pass before the presidential palace where he served from 1994 until 2000.

Later, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo will host a memorial event for foreign guests and other dignitaries.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City council approves city-wide expansion of Community Crisis Service
City council approves city-wide expansion of Community Crisis Service

Toronto City Council on Thursday unanimously approved the expansion of the 2-1-1 Community Crisis Service citywide. The program, referred to as Toronto's fourth emergency service, will see mental health...

5h ago

Toronto pharmacist ending vaccination program over supply issues
Toronto pharmacist ending vaccination program over supply issues

Less than two weeks into Ontario's flu and COVID-19 vaccination rollout, a Toronto pharmacist will no longer provide the shots to members of his community, citing ongoing supply issues putting people...

10h ago

2 suspects sought after young person stabbed in North York
2 suspects sought after young person stabbed in North York

Police are searching for two male suspects after a youth was stabbed in North York. Police say they were called to the area of Sentinel and Hucknall roads just after 5 p.m. for reports someone was stabbed. When...

8h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Greater Toronto Area Remembrance Day services
Weekend need-to-know: Greater Toronto Area Remembrance Day services

There will be several Remembrance Day events across the Greater Toronto Area. Also, the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair will be wrapping up.

6h ago

Top Stories

City council approves city-wide expansion of Community Crisis Service
City council approves city-wide expansion of Community Crisis Service

Toronto City Council on Thursday unanimously approved the expansion of the 2-1-1 Community Crisis Service citywide. The program, referred to as Toronto's fourth emergency service, will see mental health...

5h ago

Toronto pharmacist ending vaccination program over supply issues
Toronto pharmacist ending vaccination program over supply issues

Less than two weeks into Ontario's flu and COVID-19 vaccination rollout, a Toronto pharmacist will no longer provide the shots to members of his community, citing ongoing supply issues putting people...

10h ago

2 suspects sought after young person stabbed in North York
2 suspects sought after young person stabbed in North York

Police are searching for two male suspects after a youth was stabbed in North York. Police say they were called to the area of Sentinel and Hucknall roads just after 5 p.m. for reports someone was stabbed. When...

8h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Greater Toronto Area Remembrance Day services
Weekend need-to-know: Greater Toronto Area Remembrance Day services

There will be several Remembrance Day events across the Greater Toronto Area. Also, the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair will be wrapping up.

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout

A Toronto pharmacist says distribution issues are hampering the Province's flu and COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Shauna Hunt with the issues and why supply has been a problem for some Ontario pharmacies.

11h ago

2:48
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices

University of Toronto students are once again speaking out about soaring prices of food on campus and a pay-by-weight system that they say is making it difficult to afford three meals a day. Dilshad Burman reports.

12h ago

0:50
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard

A man has been shot and killed in a parking garage near Yonge and Gerrard. Toronto Police say they believe the shooting is targeted. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

20h ago

2:20
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care

Toronto High Park YMCA will no longer offer infant care due to an ECE worker shortage. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on what childcare educators are calling a dire situation.

2:21
11-year old hockey player survives serious skate slash
11-year old hockey player survives serious skate slash

A young Uxbridge hockey player survived a serious skate cut to the leg thanks to the quick thinking of an off-duty police officer. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos