Engineers Canada wants Alberta to reconsider change to rules around ‘engineer’ title

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to party faithful at the United Conservative Party annual general meeting in Calgary, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted November 10, 2023 11:59 am.

Last Updated November 10, 2023 12:42 pm.

A group representing Canada’s engineering profession is urging Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to reconsider a proposal that aims to loosen restrictions around who can use the “engineer” title.

Engineers Canada said Friday that it opposes changes to the Engineering and Geoscience Professions Act that would allow technology companies and workers to use the title “software engineer” without holding a professional engineering licence from the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta.

In a press release and letter to Smith, Engineers Canada chief executive Gerard McDonald said Bill 7, which would carve out an exception and allow software engineers and those with similar roles permission to use the title, undermines the public trust and compromises safety.

“This exemption and the open-ended nature of the regulations set a dangerous precedent for other jurisdictions in Canada,” said McDonald.

“It risks eroding the established framework of professional regulation and could extend beyond engineering, impacting fields such as medicine and health, among others.”

McDonald said he supports the growth of Alberta’s technology sector but wants to ensure those designing critical systems impacting health, finance and quality of life are held accountable for their actions and potential unethical behaviour.

He worries the current state of the bill tabled on Tuesday would allow the government to extend the exemption to other titles through regulations. 

Smith’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The bill came after Canadian tech companies spent the last year arguing for Alberta to loosen restrictions around the engineering title because they thought current rules put them at a disadvantage when recruiting talent.

More than 30 tech companies signed a letter last October, seeking a change that would allow them to more freely use the engineer title in Alberta.

However, the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta has fought such a change, even filing lawsuits against tech companies that use variations of the engineer title.

It has argued the term “engineer” comes with a licensed and ethical set of responsibilities and accountabilities akin to other regulated professions, such as health and legal roles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2023.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up
Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up

A Toronto woman who was looking to rent out the second bedroom in her downtown condominium is speaking out over what she calls a very frustrating attempt to legally get it listed on Airbnb. The troubles...

1h ago

'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row
'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row

It was a second straight morning of travel chaos for people flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday. Airport officials confirmed a security problem caused delays at Terminal 1...

1h ago

'Vile': Human rights group denounces vandalism at Toronto Indigo store, police investigating
'Vile': Human rights group denounces vandalism at Toronto Indigo store, police investigating

The Toronto Police Service's Hate Crime Unit is investigating after the Indigo store at Bay Street and Bloor Street West was vandalized on Friday morning, with one human rights group calling it a "vile...

58m ago

Man, 19, charged in Toronto home invasions, value of damages and stolen property worth $1.3M
Man, 19, charged in Toronto home invasions, value of damages and stolen property worth $1.3M

Toronto police have charged a 19-year-old in a series of early-morning home invasions, with investigators alleging the total value of damages and property taken was over $1 million. Investigators said...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up
Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up

A Toronto woman who was looking to rent out the second bedroom in her downtown condominium is speaking out over what she calls a very frustrating attempt to legally get it listed on Airbnb. The troubles...

1h ago

'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row
'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row

It was a second straight morning of travel chaos for people flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday. Airport officials confirmed a security problem caused delays at Terminal 1...

1h ago

'Vile': Human rights group denounces vandalism at Toronto Indigo store, police investigating
'Vile': Human rights group denounces vandalism at Toronto Indigo store, police investigating

The Toronto Police Service's Hate Crime Unit is investigating after the Indigo store at Bay Street and Bloor Street West was vandalized on Friday morning, with one human rights group calling it a "vile...

58m ago

Man, 19, charged in Toronto home invasions, value of damages and stolen property worth $1.3M
Man, 19, charged in Toronto home invasions, value of damages and stolen property worth $1.3M

Toronto police have charged a 19-year-old in a series of early-morning home invasions, with investigators alleging the total value of damages and property taken was over $1 million. Investigators said...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Crews battle 5-alarm fire in Toronto’s west end
Crews battle 5-alarm fire in Toronto’s west end

Fire crews battled a massive fire at an industrial building. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on the fire investigation.

15h ago

2:31
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout

A Toronto pharmacist says distribution issues are hampering the Province's flu and COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Shauna Hunt with the issues and why supply has been a problem for some Ontario pharmacies.

19h ago

2:48
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices

University of Toronto students are once again speaking out about soaring prices of food on campus and a pay-by-weight system that they say is making it difficult to afford three meals a day. Dilshad Burman reports.

19h ago

0:50
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard

A man has been shot and killed in a parking garage near Yonge and Gerrard. Toronto Police say they believe the shooting is targeted. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

2:20
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care

Toronto High Park YMCA will no longer offer infant care due to an ECE worker shortage. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on what childcare educators are calling a dire situation.

More Videos