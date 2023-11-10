Erdogan backtracks after siding with court that defied top court’s ruling on lawmaker’s release

By The Associated Press

Posted November 10, 2023 7:02 am.

Last Updated November 10, 2023 7:12 am.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president on Friday backpedaled after siding with a top appeals court that defied a Constitutional Court ruling calling for the release of an imprisoned opposition lawmaker.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan adopted a more neutral stance after voicing support for the appeals court and renewed his call for a new constitution to resolve the dispute.

This week, the high court of appeals declared that it would not abide by a Constitutional Court ruling that called for the release of Can Atalay, a lawyer and human rights activist who was elected to parliament in May while in prison. The court of appeals also took the unprecedented step of filing a criminal complaint against Constitutional Court justices, accusing them of violating the constitution.

The clash between the two high courts heightened concerns over the further erosion of the rule of law in the country where the independence of the courts is frequently questioned.

In remarks published Friday, Erdogan accused the Constitutional Court – Turkey’s highest court – of making “many mistakes one after the other” and reproached members of his own party who criticized the appeals court.

Hours later, Erdogan tempered his position, saying his government would strive to resolve the dispute.

“We are not a party to the judicial dispute but a referee,” he said.

The Turkish leader also argued that the dispute was further proof that the country needed a new constitution.

“Rather than looking at the dispute as to who is right or wrong, we look at it from the perspective of what needs to be done,” he said. “When we look at it from this perspective, we see the need to give our a country a new constitution.”

Erdogan has frequently argued for the drafting of a new constitution which he has said would uphold conservative family values. Critics fear that the increasingly authoritarian leader would use the new constitution to cement his powers.

On Friday, hundreds of members of the Turkish Bar Association marched to the Constitutional Court to protest the appeals court’s decision not to implement its ruling. The main opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP, has described the move by the court of appeals as a “coup attempt against parliament.”

Atalay was convicted last year, along with seven other defendants, of attempting to overthrow the government for organizing nationwide protests in 2013. Atalay, who rejects the accusation, was sentenced to 18 years in prison. He won a parliamentary seat in general elections in May while serving the sentence.

The Constitutional Court, which reviewed his case last month, had ruled for Atalay’s release, saying his freedoms and rights to hold office were being violated.

This week the European Union’s executive branch released its annual report on Turkey’s EU membership bid, criticizing what it said were serious deficiencies in the functioning of the country’s democratic institutions, backsliding in the judiciary and deterioration in human and fundamental rights.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row
'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row

It appears to be a second straight day of travel chaos for people flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday morning. Airport officials confirmed a security problem caused delays...

11m ago

Police look to identify suspects in GTA roofing scam investigation
Police look to identify suspects in GTA roofing scam investigation

Police are looking to identify two men as part of an ongoing roofing scam investigation that has targeted homeowners across the GTA. Investigators say the suspects, who claim to be owners of a roofing...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Greater Toronto Area Remembrance Day services
Weekend need-to-know: Greater Toronto Area Remembrance Day services

There will be several Remembrance Day events across the Greater Toronto Area. Also, the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair will be wrapping up.

2h ago

One person in life-threatening condition from stabbing in Etobicoke
One person in life-threatening condition from stabbing in Etobicoke

One person is in life-threatening condition due to a stabbing in Etobicoke on Friday morning. Police responded to a call at approximately 6:07 a.m. in the area of The Queensway and Kipling Ave of one...

1m ago

Top Stories

'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row
'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row

It appears to be a second straight day of travel chaos for people flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday morning. Airport officials confirmed a security problem caused delays...

11m ago

Police look to identify suspects in GTA roofing scam investigation
Police look to identify suspects in GTA roofing scam investigation

Police are looking to identify two men as part of an ongoing roofing scam investigation that has targeted homeowners across the GTA. Investigators say the suspects, who claim to be owners of a roofing...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Greater Toronto Area Remembrance Day services
Weekend need-to-know: Greater Toronto Area Remembrance Day services

There will be several Remembrance Day events across the Greater Toronto Area. Also, the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair will be wrapping up.

2h ago

One person in life-threatening condition from stabbing in Etobicoke
One person in life-threatening condition from stabbing in Etobicoke

One person is in life-threatening condition due to a stabbing in Etobicoke on Friday morning. Police responded to a call at approximately 6:07 a.m. in the area of The Queensway and Kipling Ave of one...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout

A Toronto pharmacist says distribution issues are hampering the Province's flu and COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Shauna Hunt with the issues and why supply has been a problem for some Ontario pharmacies.

14h ago

2:48
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices

University of Toronto students are once again speaking out about soaring prices of food on campus and a pay-by-weight system that they say is making it difficult to afford three meals a day. Dilshad Burman reports.

15h ago

0:50
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard

A man has been shot and killed in a parking garage near Yonge and Gerrard. Toronto Police say they believe the shooting is targeted. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

23h ago

2:20
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care

Toronto High Park YMCA will no longer offer infant care due to an ECE worker shortage. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on what childcare educators are calling a dire situation.

2:21
11-year old hockey player survives serious skate slash
11-year old hockey player survives serious skate slash

A young Uxbridge hockey player survived a serious skate cut to the leg thanks to the quick thinking of an off-duty police officer. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos