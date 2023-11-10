Foreign meddling inquiry turns to experienced hands as deadlines loom

A federal commission of inquiry into foreign interference is turning to veterans of previous inquiries as it hires staff who will work on a tight timeline. Paul Cavalluzzo attends a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, September 14, 2005. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 10, 2023 2:43 pm.

Last Updated November 10, 2023 2:56 pm.

OTTAWA — A federal commission of inquiry into foreign interference is turning to veterans of previous inquiries as it hires staff who will work on a tight timeline.

Marie-Josée Hogue, who heads the commission, has chosen Shantona Chaudhury to be lead counsel of the inquiry.

Chaudhury was recently co-lead counsel of the Public Order Emergency Commission, which examined the government’s response to protests that severely disrupted downtown Ottawa and key border crossings early last year.

Several lawyers hired to be counsel for the interference inquiry also worked on the public order commission, or other inquiries.

Paul Cavalluzzo, who was lead counsel for the inquiry into the case of Maher Arar, has been brought on as a senior policy adviser.

The foreign interference inquiry has also issued a call for applications for standing from individuals and groups interested in taking part.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2023.

The Canadian Press

