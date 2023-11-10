Héroux-Devtek reports $4.6M Q2 profit, sales up nearly seven per cent from year ago

MONTREAL — Aircraft parts maker Héroux-Devtek Inc. says it earned $4.6 million in its latest quarter, down from $4.8 million in the same quarter last year, as its revenue rose nearly seven per cent.

The Quebec-based company says the profit amounted to 14 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 14 cents per share a year earlier.

Sales for what was the Héroux-Devtek’s second quarter totalled $141.5 million, up from $132.7 million in the same quarter last year.

The company says civilian sales rose 29.8 per cent to $53.6 million in the quarter, boosted by increased deliveries for the Boeing 777 and Embraer Praetor programs, while defence sales fell 3.8 per cent to $87.9 million due to delayed deliveries for the Boeing F-18 program.

On an adjusted basis, it says it earned 14 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 10 cents per share a year earlier.

Héroux-Devtek specializes in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:HRX)

The Canadian Press