In The News for today: More Canadians added to Gaza exit list

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

Canadians and families added to Gaza exit list

Some 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their family members had their names added to the list of foreign passport holders allowed to exit the Gaza Strip today.

Officials at the Rafah border crossing into Egypt were expected to start processing the latest batch of people looking to flee the latest Israel-Hamas conflict around 7 a.m. local time.

Another 32 people connected to Canada were able to leave the Gaza Strip on Thursday, after an initial 75 citizens, permanent residents and family members made the trip on Tuesday.

Global Affairs Canada has not yet issued a statement on the latest update, but said, as of late Thursday, 550 more people were still hoping to leave the territory.

The White House announced on Thursday that Israel agreed to put in place a daily four-hour “humanitarian pause” on its airstrikes in Gaza. Canadian officials say they hope the breaks in fighting will allow more departures of foreign nationals, the delivery of desperately needed humanitarian aid and the negotiation of an eventual end to the month-old war.

Israel demolishes home of family after boy accused of stabbing Jerusalem

Israeli security forces have demolished the east Jerusalem home of a Palestinian family whose 13-year-old son has been accused of stabbing an Israeli police officer earlier this year, a case that has drawn attention to Israel’s tactic of punitive demolitions.

The United States Office of Palestinian Affairs condemned the demolition on Friday, saying that “an entire family should not lose their home because of the actions of one individual.”

The Zalabani family says that the demolition happened Wednesday. It comes as tensions in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank surge over Israel’s devastating campaign in Gaza and deadly raids against militants in the northern West Bank, such as Thursday’s operation in the Jenin refugee camp that killed 13 Palestinians, most of them alleged militants.

Rights watchdogs describe such punitive home demolitions as collective punishment, leaving uninvolved parents, siblings and spouses homeless. Israel’s far-right government is more aggressively pursuing the policy, which it defends as a deterrent against militant attacks.

Four Ontario municipalities nix strong mayor powers

Several Ontario municipalities have turned down the province’s offer of strong mayor powers because of concerns either with housing targets the government has tied to them, or worries that the powers would lend themselves to a “dictatorship.”

The Progressive Conservative government has assigned housing targets to 50 municipalities — their portion of the 1.5 million homes that Premier Doug Ford has promised to get built by 2031.

The province has framed the powers as a way to get more housing built quickly.

As long as the municipality formally commits to their target through a housing pledge, the province will grant them strong mayor powers, which include allowing the head of council to propose housing-related bylaws and pass them with the support of one-third of councillors, override council approval of certain bylaws, and prepare their city’s budget, instead of council.

Now, four municipalities — Newmarket, New Tecumseth, Norfolk County and Haldimand County — have given a straight-up no thanks.

Some dental-care consultations need NDAs

Health Canada will consult with provincial dental associations that have complained of being left in the dark about the new federal dental-care plan — but only if they sign a confidentiality agreement.

Health Minister Mark Holland noted that condition in his response to provincial and territorial dental associations, who last month expressed serious concerns over Canadian dentists lacking information about critical aspects of the new plan set to launch before the end of the year.

In a joint letter to the federal health minister, the associations said they worry the success of the new plan is being compromised “by a lack of meaningful consultation with the dentists we represent — those who will be expected to deliver on the government’s promises.”

Holland responded to the provincial and territorial associations with his own letter on Wednesday, where he committed to engaging with them.

He said, however, that the associations had recently declined conversations with the government after they had been asked to keep those discussions under wraps.

Historians worry about dwindling veteran numbers

More than one million Canadians served in the Second World War. More than 45,000 died and another 55,000 were wounded. Another 33,000 fought in the Korean War.

Veterans Affairs Canada says there are 9,267 veterans of the Second World War and Korean War who are still alive in Canada.

But as veterans die, military historians worry about keeping their history alive in the minds of Canadians.

Karl Kjarsgaard, curator of the Bomber Command Museum of Canada in Nanton, Alta., said he’s disappointed with how little students are learning in school about Canada’s contribution to the Second World War.

Canada’s involvement in the Second World War is taught in schools, but it often focuses on international conflicts and root causes as opposed to specific battles and exploits.

Indigenous art on display at Manitoba legislature

Scattered throughout the century-old Manitoba Legislative Building are the works of famed Indigenous artists, including Daphne Odjig and Jackson Beardy.

Some pieces hang in offices, while others are placed for passersby to see.

Now, one room in the historic building is home to a semi-permanent exhibit showcasing more than 20 pieces of Indigenous art.

Having one space that captures the province’s vast collection of contemporary and traditional Indigenous art was something Myrna Driedger envisioned during her years as Speaker. She chose not to seek re-election as a Progressive Conservative legislature member earlier this year.

“It was always at the back of my mind that it was something that I would love to see in the building, so that the building itself becomes a little bit more representative of our history,” Driedger said in an interview on Thursday.

“Manitoba is pretty lucky that we have a building as beautiful as this, and now we have a room that is as inspiring as this.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2023

