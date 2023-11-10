Lake Tahoe ski resort worker killed in snowmobile accident during overnight snowmaking operations

By The Associated Press

Posted November 10, 2023 5:45 pm.

Last Updated November 10, 2023 5:56 pm.

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (AP) — A worker at a Lake Tahoe ski resort has died in a snowmobile accident during overnight snowmaking operations, authorities said.

Officials at Palisades Tahoe said the crew member was killed early Thursday on the Alpine Meadows side of the resort west of Tahoe City.

Brian Gimbert, 34, was riding a snowmobile at slow speed on undeveloped property south of Alpine Meadows’ main lodge, the California Highway Patrol said. He struck a rock that was partially buried under snow and was thrown from the vehicle, which then landed on him.

Palisades employees found Gilbert around 6:30 a.m., according to CHP.

They attempted life-saving measures and called 911. He was taken to a hospital in Truckee, where he was pronounced dead.

Resort officials said they are cooperating with CHP, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and OSHA as they investigate the accident.

The Associated Press

