Losses in utility and base metal stocks weigh on S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stocks up

A signboard is displayed at the TMX in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 10, 2023 11:41 am.

Last Updated November 10, 2023 11:56 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the utility and base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 13.80 points at 19,573.61.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 142.79 points at 34,034.73. The S&P 500 index was up 29.25 points at 4,376.60, while the Nasdaq composite was up 145.65 points at 13,667.10.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.29 cents US compared with 72.56 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was up US$1.31 at US$77.05 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down a penny at US$3.03 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$22.70 at US$1,947.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was down five cents at US$3.59 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD) 

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up
Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up

A Toronto woman who was looking to rent out the second bedroom in her downtown condominium is speaking out over what she calls a very frustrating attempt to legally get it listed on Airbnb. The troubles...

1h ago

'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row
'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row

It was a second straight morning of travel chaos for people flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday. Airport officials confirmed a security problem caused delays at Terminal 1...

1h ago

'Vile': Human rights group denounces vandalism at Toronto Indigo store, police investigating
'Vile': Human rights group denounces vandalism at Toronto Indigo store, police investigating

The Toronto Police Service's Hate Crime Unit is investigating after the Indigo store at Bay Street and Bloor Street West was vandalized on Friday morning, with one human rights group calling it a "vile...

58m ago

Man, 19, charged in Toronto home invasions, value of damages and stolen property worth $1.3M
Man, 19, charged in Toronto home invasions, value of damages and stolen property worth $1.3M

Toronto police have charged a 19-year-old in a series of early-morning home invasions, with investigators alleging the total value of damages and property taken was over $1 million. Investigators said...

1h ago

