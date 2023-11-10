Losses in utility and base metal stocks weigh on S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stocks up

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the utility and base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 13.80 points at 19,573.61.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 142.79 points at 34,034.73. The S&P 500 index was up 29.25 points at 4,376.60, while the Nasdaq composite was up 145.65 points at 13,667.10.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.29 cents US compared with 72.56 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was up US$1.31 at US$77.05 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down a penny at US$3.03 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$22.70 at US$1,947.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was down five cents at US$3.59 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press