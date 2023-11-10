Alleged impaired driver charged in Mississauga collision that killed pedestrian

Mississauga crash
A pickup truck is damaged after a crash involving pedestrians that sent three people to hospital with serious injuries in Mississauga on Aug. 25, 2023. CITYNEWS/Rick Helinski

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 10, 2023 4:12 pm.

A 24-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges stemming from a collision that killed a woman and critically injured a man in Mississauga this past summer.

Peel Regional Police said on August 25, 2023, two pedestrians were crossing Central Parkway East at Hurontario Street when they were struck by the driver of a white pickup truck.

The driver then swerved off the road and crashed into a tree.

The two pedestrians, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead a short time later. Police said the man suffered life-altering injuries.

The driver of the truck was also rushed to hospital with injuries deemed life-threatening but survived.

Police said the driver is alleged to have had a blood alcohol content that was over twice the legal limit and that he was travelling nearly twice the posted speed limit.

Images from the scene show a white pickup truck with a badly damaged front end. Police recovered a firearm from the truck but say the driver is a legal gun owner.

On October 31, 2023, investigators arrested 24-year-old Justin Partridge of Mississauga.

He’s facing several charges, including dangerous operation causing bodily harm, dangerous operation causing death and operation while impaired causing death (alcohol), among other similar offences.

The accused will appear in court on November 13, 2023.

With files from Michael Ranger of CityNews

