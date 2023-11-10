10th arrest made in Mississauga kidnapping, Canada-wide warrant still active for wanted man

Karim Khairy
A Canada-wide warrant is active for 22-year-old Karim Khairy of Mississauga for kidnapping in connection with the investigation. His photo has been released. Photo: Peel Regional Police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 10, 2023 3:03 pm.

Peel Regional Police have charged a 19-year-old man, the tenth person arrested in an ongoing kidnapping investigation from this summer, with a Canada-wide warrant issued for a suspect who remains at large.

Authorities said at around 8:45 p.m. on August 24, a Toronto woman was attending a nightclub in the area of Britannia Road East and Dixie Road in Mississauga when she was kidnapped and forced into a stolen vehicle and held for 48 hours.

The female victim was taken to several locations in Owen Sound, Ont., before being released in the Toronto area. She was not physically injured, police noted.

In October, police announced the arrests of nine people in connection to the alleged kidnapping. On Friday, investigators said a tenth person is now facing charges.

He was identified as 19-year-old Dmani Cummings of Brampton, who’s facing multiple offences, including kidnapping, five counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and five counts of failing to comply with a sentence, among others.

Peel Regional Police said the accused was held pending a lengthy bail hearing and is also wanted by York Regional Police for robbery.

Investigators noted that search warrants were executed at several residences and vehicles in Owen Sound, Ont., and the GTA. Nearly $600,000 of drugs and two extended handgun magazines with ammunition were seized.

