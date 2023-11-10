Montreal Jewish, Muslim communities describe anxiety amid rising tensions tied to war

MONTREAL — Hateful acts targeting Jews and Muslims in Montreal since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war are prompting anxiety but also some defiance among community members.

Ethan Armand Hotchkiss says a recent series of antisemitic acts in the city, including the firebombing of a synagogue and shots fired at two Jewish schools, led him to don his kippah Thursday to proudly exhibit his Jewish identity.

But though he feels safe wearing the symbol at Jewish community events, he says he’s not doing so regularly in public to avoid potentially dangerous situations.

National Council of Canadian Muslims CEO Stephen Brown, who is based in Montreal, says many Muslims have become scared to express their identities after recent cases of vandalism and assault.

He says his organization has heard of three Muslim women in Montreal who have had their hijabs torn off as tensions rose in the past month.

In the month after the Oct. 7 start of the war, 41 hate crimes targeting the Jewish community and 14 hate crimes against Arabs or Muslims were reported to Montreal police.

