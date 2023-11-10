Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 10, 2023 5:13 pm.

Last Updated November 10, 2023 5:26 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,654.47, up 67.06 points):

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down one cent, or 1.37 per cent, to 72 cents on 7.3 million shares. 

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 18 cents, or 1.88 per cent, to $9.75 on 6.9 million shares. 

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSX:WCP). Energy. Up eight cents, or 0.83 per cent, to $9.76 on 6.5 million shares. 

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $46.10 on 5.6 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 89 cents, or 1.98 per cent, to $45.78 on 5.6 million shares. 

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 20 cents, or 3.71 per cent, to $5.59 on 5.4 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

AtkinsRéalis. (TSX:ATRL). Construction. Up $3.31, or 8.19 per cent, to $43.75. AtkinsRéalis more than doubled its profit last quarter and raised its financial forecast for the year as the company shifts to growth and rounds out its transition to a pure-play engineering firm. The company formerly known as SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. — whose massive, overbudget construction projects several years ago wound up draining coffers and pushing a round of cuts — notched a record backlog in its third quarter. The figure hit $12.5 billion as of Sept. 30, driven higher by government contracts for energy and transportation projects in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSX:ZZZ). Retail. Up 47 cents, or 2.06 per cent, to $23.29. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it saw pockets of softness in consumer demand, particularly on larger ticket items. Sleep Country chief executive Stewart Schaefer said the company was pleased with the performance amid an evolving environment, as high interest rates and inflation continue to affect consumer confidence. The mattress retailer said its net income attributable to the company amounted to $24.7 million for the quarter, down from $28.9 million in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

York Region school board dealing with a cyber attack
York Region school board dealing with a cyber attack

The York Region District School Board says it is dealing with a cyber security incident. In a statement released late Friday afternoon, the board says it became aware of the cyber attack on Wednesday...

28m ago

More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit
More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit

Global Affairs Canada says none of the Canadians on Friday's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the Gaza Strip were able to exit. There were 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their...

2h ago

Mayor Chow calls for ceasefire, return of hostages in Israel-Hamas war
Mayor Chow calls for ceasefire, return of hostages in Israel-Hamas war

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has joined a growing call for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that continues to see growing civilian causalities. In a statement released Friday, Chow also called...

5h ago

Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up
Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up

A Toronto woman who was looking to rent out the second bedroom in her downtown condominium is speaking out over what she calls a very frustrating attempt to legally get it listed on Airbnb. The troubles...

7h ago

Top Stories

York Region school board dealing with a cyber attack
York Region school board dealing with a cyber attack

The York Region District School Board says it is dealing with a cyber security incident. In a statement released late Friday afternoon, the board says it became aware of the cyber attack on Wednesday...

28m ago

More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit
More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit

Global Affairs Canada says none of the Canadians on Friday's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the Gaza Strip were able to exit. There were 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their...

2h ago

Mayor Chow calls for ceasefire, return of hostages in Israel-Hamas war
Mayor Chow calls for ceasefire, return of hostages in Israel-Hamas war

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has joined a growing call for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that continues to see growing civilian causalities. In a statement released Friday, Chow also called...

5h ago

Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up
Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up

A Toronto woman who was looking to rent out the second bedroom in her downtown condominium is speaking out over what she calls a very frustrating attempt to legally get it listed on Airbnb. The troubles...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row

Travel disruptions have been reported at Canada's busiest airport for a second day in a row. Shauna Hunt reports on the impact to travellers, and what officials say is causing the delays.

7h ago

2:39
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings

A woman trying to rent out her second bedroom says a minor address issue has caused several months of stress and lost earnings. Pat Taney reports.

7h ago

2:31
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout

A Toronto pharmacist says distribution issues are hampering the Province's flu and COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Shauna Hunt with the issues and why supply has been a problem for some Ontario pharmacies.
2:48
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices

University of Toronto students are once again speaking out about soaring prices of food on campus and a pay-by-weight system that they say is making it difficult to afford three meals a day. Dilshad Burman reports.
1:19
Montreal Police looking for suspects after two Jewish schools hit by gunfire
Montreal Police looking for suspects after two Jewish schools hit by gunfire

Montreal Police say they have began an investigation after two Jewish schools were shot at overnight. Gareth Madoc-Jones with the latest.

23h ago

More Videos