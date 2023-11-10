Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,654.47, up 67.06 points):

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down one cent, or 1.37 per cent, to 72 cents on 7.3 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 18 cents, or 1.88 per cent, to $9.75 on 6.9 million shares.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSX:WCP). Energy. Up eight cents, or 0.83 per cent, to $9.76 on 6.5 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $46.10 on 5.6 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 89 cents, or 1.98 per cent, to $45.78 on 5.6 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 20 cents, or 3.71 per cent, to $5.59 on 5.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

AtkinsRéalis. (TSX:ATRL). Construction. Up $3.31, or 8.19 per cent, to $43.75. AtkinsRéalis more than doubled its profit last quarter and raised its financial forecast for the year as the company shifts to growth and rounds out its transition to a pure-play engineering firm. The company formerly known as SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. — whose massive, overbudget construction projects several years ago wound up draining coffers and pushing a round of cuts — notched a record backlog in its third quarter. The figure hit $12.5 billion as of Sept. 30, driven higher by government contracts for energy and transportation projects in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSX:ZZZ). Retail. Up 47 cents, or 2.06 per cent, to $23.29. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it saw pockets of softness in consumer demand, particularly on larger ticket items. Sleep Country chief executive Stewart Schaefer said the company was pleased with the performance amid an evolving environment, as high interest rates and inflation continue to affect consumer confidence. The mattress retailer said its net income attributable to the company amounted to $24.7 million for the quarter, down from $28.9 million in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2023.

The Canadian Press