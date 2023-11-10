Wrong-way driver dies, another killed in multiple vehicle crash on Ontario highway

DougallMedia

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 10, 2023 10:14 am.

One person driving the wrong way on an Ontario highway died and took the life of another driver following a multiple-vehicle crash in Whitby last month.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Toronto Detachment responded to a three-vehicle collision just after 7 p.m. on October 29.

OPP said a blue SUV was travelling southbound in the northbound lanes on Highway 418 near Taunton Road, and while officers were responding to the call, the SUV collided head-on with a black SUV travelling northbound near Nash Road.

The 41-year-old driver of the wrong-way vehicle from Courtice, Ont., and the 36-year-old driver of the black SUV from Oshawa, Ont. were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

OPP said a third blue SUV travelling northbound collided with the involved vehicles moments later, sending two occupants to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the next-of-kin for both deceased drivers were notified. They were not identified publicly.

The highway’s northbound lanes were closed for several hours for the investigation, and all lanes reopened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on October 30.

