Wrong-way driver dies, another killed in multiple vehicle crash on Ontario highway

One person driving the wrong way on an Ontario highway died and took the life of another driver following a multiple-vehicle crash in Whitby last month.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Toronto Detachment responded to a three-vehicle collision just after 7 p.m. on October 29.

OPP said a blue SUV was travelling southbound in the northbound lanes on Highway 418 near Taunton Road, and while officers were responding to the call, the SUV collided head-on with a black SUV travelling northbound near Nash Road.

The 41-year-old driver of the wrong-way vehicle from Courtice, Ont., and the 36-year-old driver of the black SUV from Oshawa, Ont. were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

OPP said a third blue SUV travelling northbound collided with the involved vehicles moments later, sending two occupants to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the next-of-kin for both deceased drivers were notified. They were not identified publicly.

The highway’s northbound lanes were closed for several hours for the investigation, and all lanes reopened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on October 30.