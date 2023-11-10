Poland’s opposition party leaders sign a coalition deal after collectively winning election

Leader of the Polish Civic Coalition Donald Tusk addresses a media conference prior to a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 10, 2023 6:29 am.

Last Updated November 10, 2023 6:42 am.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The leaders of Polish opposition parties signed a coalition agreement on Friday that lays out a roadmap for governing the nation over the next four years.

The parties collectively won a majority of votes in last month’s national election. Their candidate to be the next prime minister is Donald Tusk, a former prime minister who leads the largest of the opposition parties, the centrist Civic Platform.

Tusk said the parties worked to seal their agreement before the Independence Day holiday on Saturday, adding that, “We wanted to show that we are ready to take responsibility for our homeland.”

Speaking ahead of the signing ceremony in the Polish parliament, Tusk said the agreement would offer a set of “signposts and recommendations” for the government he hopes to lead.

The conservative party that has governed Poland for the past eight years, Law and Justice, won more votes than any single party but does not have a majority and has no potential coalition partner.

President Andrzej Duda nonetheless has given Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Law and Justice a first chance to try to form a government.

Most commentators say Morawiecki’s mission is doomed, and they believe Duda tapped him to show loyalty to Law and Justice, the party he is allied with.

The newly elected legislature — both the lower house, the Sejm, and the Senate — will meet for the first time next Monday.

According to the constitution, Morawiecki will have two weeks to present a Cabinet to the president, and then two more to present it to the Sejm, deliver a policy speech and face a confidence vote. Only he fails, as is expected, will the Sejm have a chance to present its own candidate.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row
'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row

It was a second straight morning of travel chaos for people flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday. Airport officials confirmed a security problem caused delays at Terminal 1...

0m ago

Police look to identify suspects in GTA roofing scam investigation
Police look to identify suspects in GTA roofing scam investigation

Police are looking to identify two men as part of an ongoing roofing scam investigation that has targeted homeowners across the GTA. Investigators say the suspects, who claim to be owners of a roofing...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Greater Toronto Area Remembrance Day services
Weekend need-to-know: Greater Toronto Area Remembrance Day services

There will be several Remembrance Day events across the Greater Toronto Area. Also, the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair will be wrapping up.

2h ago

One person in life-threatening condition from stabbing in Etobicoke
One person in life-threatening condition from stabbing in Etobicoke

One person is in life-threatening condition due to a stabbing in Etobicoke on Friday morning. Police responded to a call at approximately 6:07 a.m. in the area of The Queensway and Kipling Ave of one...

1m ago

Top Stories

'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row
'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row

It was a second straight morning of travel chaos for people flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday. Airport officials confirmed a security problem caused delays at Terminal 1...

0m ago

Police look to identify suspects in GTA roofing scam investigation
Police look to identify suspects in GTA roofing scam investigation

Police are looking to identify two men as part of an ongoing roofing scam investigation that has targeted homeowners across the GTA. Investigators say the suspects, who claim to be owners of a roofing...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Greater Toronto Area Remembrance Day services
Weekend need-to-know: Greater Toronto Area Remembrance Day services

There will be several Remembrance Day events across the Greater Toronto Area. Also, the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair will be wrapping up.

2h ago

One person in life-threatening condition from stabbing in Etobicoke
One person in life-threatening condition from stabbing in Etobicoke

One person is in life-threatening condition due to a stabbing in Etobicoke on Friday morning. Police responded to a call at approximately 6:07 a.m. in the area of The Queensway and Kipling Ave of one...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout

A Toronto pharmacist says distribution issues are hampering the Province's flu and COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Shauna Hunt with the issues and why supply has been a problem for some Ontario pharmacies.

14h ago

2:48
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices

University of Toronto students are once again speaking out about soaring prices of food on campus and a pay-by-weight system that they say is making it difficult to afford three meals a day. Dilshad Burman reports.

15h ago

0:50
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard

A man has been shot and killed in a parking garage near Yonge and Gerrard. Toronto Police say they believe the shooting is targeted. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

23h ago

2:20
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care

Toronto High Park YMCA will no longer offer infant care due to an ECE worker shortage. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on what childcare educators are calling a dire situation.

2:21
11-year old hockey player survives serious skate slash
11-year old hockey player survives serious skate slash

A young Uxbridge hockey player survived a serious skate cut to the leg thanks to the quick thinking of an off-duty police officer. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos