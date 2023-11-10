Top 1% of tax filers saw incomes rise by almost 10% in 2021: Statistics Canada

Statistics Canada says the country's top one per cent of tax filers saw their incomes rise by almost 10 per cent two years ago. Canadian $100 bills are counted in Toronto, Feb. 2, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 10, 2023 10:24 am.

Last Updated November 10, 2023 10:31 am.

Statistics Canada says the country’s top one per cent of tax filers saw their incomes rise by almost 10 per cent in 2021, while those in the bottom half saw their average income decline.

The agency says the incomes of the top earnings group, excluding capital gains, jumped 9.4 per cent higher to $579,000.

Meanwhile, filers in the top 0.1 per cent saw their average income increase 17.4 per cent to almost $2.1 million and those in the top 0.01 per cent experienced an average income increase of 25.7 per cent, bringing their earnings to about $7.7 million.

At the same time, filers in the bottom half saw their average income fall by $1,400 to $21,100 in 2021 as the government ended many of its pandemic benefit programs.

Statistics Canada adds women made up roughly 26 per cent of the top one per cent of income tax filers, up from 25.4 per cent in 2020 and 11.4 per cent in 1982.

Its research also looked at money made from the sale of a home or other asset, finding 12.2 per cent of tax filers received capital gains, which had an average value of $37,600 in 2021. Average capital gains were $29,300 in 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in rental bookings over address mix-up
Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in rental bookings over address mix-up

A Toronto woman who was looking to rent out the second bedroom in her downtown condominium is speaking out over what she calls a very frustrating attempt to legally get it listed on a popular web platform. The...

6m ago

'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row
'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row

It was a second straight morning of travel chaos for people flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday. Airport officials confirmed a security problem caused delays at Terminal 1...

58m ago

Toronto Public Library says sensitive data may have been exposed in cybersecurity incident
Toronto Public Library says sensitive data may have been exposed in cybersecurity incident

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) says sensitive data may have been "exposed" as a result of an ongoing cybersecurity incident that knocked down its website two weeks ago. TPL says they have filed a...

updated

1m ago

Man, 19, charged in Toronto home invasions, value of damages and stolen property worth $1.3M
Man, 19, charged in Toronto home invasions, value of damages and stolen property worth $1.3M

Toronto police have charged a 19-year-old in a series of early-morning home invasions, with investigators alleging the total value of damages and property taken was over $1 million. Investigators said...

7m ago

Top Stories

Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in rental bookings over address mix-up
Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in rental bookings over address mix-up

A Toronto woman who was looking to rent out the second bedroom in her downtown condominium is speaking out over what she calls a very frustrating attempt to legally get it listed on a popular web platform. The...

6m ago

'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row
'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row

It was a second straight morning of travel chaos for people flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday. Airport officials confirmed a security problem caused delays at Terminal 1...

58m ago

Toronto Public Library says sensitive data may have been exposed in cybersecurity incident
Toronto Public Library says sensitive data may have been exposed in cybersecurity incident

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) says sensitive data may have been "exposed" as a result of an ongoing cybersecurity incident that knocked down its website two weeks ago. TPL says they have filed a...

updated

1m ago

Man, 19, charged in Toronto home invasions, value of damages and stolen property worth $1.3M
Man, 19, charged in Toronto home invasions, value of damages and stolen property worth $1.3M

Toronto police have charged a 19-year-old in a series of early-morning home invasions, with investigators alleging the total value of damages and property taken was over $1 million. Investigators said...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Crews battle 5-alarm fire in Toronto’s west end
Crews battle 5-alarm fire in Toronto’s west end

Fire crews battled a massive fire at an industrial building. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on the fire investigation.

13h ago

2:31
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout

A Toronto pharmacist says distribution issues are hampering the Province's flu and COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Shauna Hunt with the issues and why supply has been a problem for some Ontario pharmacies.

17h ago

2:48
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices

University of Toronto students are once again speaking out about soaring prices of food on campus and a pay-by-weight system that they say is making it difficult to afford three meals a day. Dilshad Burman reports.

18h ago

0:50
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard

A man has been shot and killed in a parking garage near Yonge and Gerrard. Toronto Police say they believe the shooting is targeted. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

2:20
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care

Toronto High Park YMCA will no longer offer infant care due to an ECE worker shortage. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on what childcare educators are calling a dire situation.

More Videos