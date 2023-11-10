Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

By The Associated Press

Posted November 10, 2023 10:52 am.

Last Updated November 10, 2023 10:56 am.

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $12,936,127 51,101 $253.14 24
2 Karol G $9,229,663 50,593 $182.43 15
3 P!NK $6,825,135 41,319 $165.18 20
4 Morgan Wallen $5,256,811 25,814 $203.64 23
5 The Weeknd $5,121,476 53,792 $95.21 15
6 RBD $4,747,257 19,215 $247.05 19
7 Drake $4,237,073 16,296 $260.01 11
8 Imagine Dragons $3,294,318 35,506 $92.78 8
9 Guns N’ Roses $2,715,243 25,314 $107.26 19
10 Pearl Jam $2,558,656 15,602 $163.99 8
11 SZA $1,989,912 13,465 $147.78 9
12 Luis Miguel $1,976,589 11,024 $179.29 44
13 Lionel Richie $1,643,013 13,002 $126.36 20
14 Jonas Brothers $1,557,704 12,173 $127.96 9
15 Phish $1,440,503 15,949 $90.32 14
16 Eric Church $1,439,997 16,382 $87.90 21
17 Lady Gaga $1,419,176 4,889 $290.28 12
18 Carin León $1,355,647 9,208 $147.22 27
19 Marco Antonio Solís $1,307,759 10,483 $124.74 12
20 Fuerza Regida $1,284,698 9,888 $129.92 15

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in rental bookings over address mix-up
Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in rental bookings over address mix-up

A Toronto woman who was looking to rent out the second bedroom in her downtown condominium is speaking out over what she calls a very frustrating attempt to legally get it listed on a popular web platform. The...

5m ago

'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row
'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row

It was a second straight morning of travel chaos for people flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday. Airport officials confirmed a security problem caused delays at Terminal 1...

56m ago

Toronto Public Library says sensitive data may have been exposed in cybersecurity incident
Toronto Public Library says sensitive data may have been exposed in cybersecurity incident

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) says sensitive data may have been "exposed" as a result of an ongoing cybersecurity incident that knocked down its website two weeks ago. TPL says they have filed a...

updated

0m ago

Man, 19, charged in Toronto home invasions, value of damages and stolen property worth $1.3M
Man, 19, charged in Toronto home invasions, value of damages and stolen property worth $1.3M

Toronto police have charged a 19-year-old in a series of early-morning home invasions, with investigators alleging the total value of damages and property taken was over $1 million. Investigators said...

6m ago

Top Stories

Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in rental bookings over address mix-up
Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in rental bookings over address mix-up

A Toronto woman who was looking to rent out the second bedroom in her downtown condominium is speaking out over what she calls a very frustrating attempt to legally get it listed on a popular web platform. The...

5m ago

'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row
'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row

It was a second straight morning of travel chaos for people flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday. Airport officials confirmed a security problem caused delays at Terminal 1...

56m ago

Toronto Public Library says sensitive data may have been exposed in cybersecurity incident
Toronto Public Library says sensitive data may have been exposed in cybersecurity incident

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) says sensitive data may have been "exposed" as a result of an ongoing cybersecurity incident that knocked down its website two weeks ago. TPL says they have filed a...

updated

0m ago

Man, 19, charged in Toronto home invasions, value of damages and stolen property worth $1.3M
Man, 19, charged in Toronto home invasions, value of damages and stolen property worth $1.3M

Toronto police have charged a 19-year-old in a series of early-morning home invasions, with investigators alleging the total value of damages and property taken was over $1 million. Investigators said...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Crews battle 5-alarm fire in Toronto’s west end
Crews battle 5-alarm fire in Toronto’s west end

Fire crews battled a massive fire at an industrial building. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on the fire investigation.

13h ago

2:31
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout

A Toronto pharmacist says distribution issues are hampering the Province's flu and COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Shauna Hunt with the issues and why supply has been a problem for some Ontario pharmacies.

17h ago

2:48
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices

University of Toronto students are once again speaking out about soaring prices of food on campus and a pay-by-weight system that they say is making it difficult to afford three meals a day. Dilshad Burman reports.

18h ago

0:50
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard

A man has been shot and killed in a parking garage near Yonge and Gerrard. Toronto Police say they believe the shooting is targeted. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

2:20
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care

Toronto High Park YMCA will no longer offer infant care due to an ECE worker shortage. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on what childcare educators are calling a dire situation.

More Videos