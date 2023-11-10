Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :

1 Beyoncé $12,936,127 51,101 $253.14 24 2 Karol G $9,229,663 50,593 $182.43 15 3 P!NK $6,825,135 41,319 $165.18 20 4 Morgan Wallen $5,256,811 25,814 $203.64 23 5 The Weeknd $5,121,476 53,792 $95.21 15 6 RBD $4,747,257 19,215 $247.05 19 7 Drake $4,237,073 16,296 $260.01 11 8 Imagine Dragons $3,294,318 35,506 $92.78 8 9 Guns N’ Roses $2,715,243 25,314 $107.26 19 10 Pearl Jam $2,558,656 15,602 $163.99 8 11 SZA $1,989,912 13,465 $147.78 9 12 Luis Miguel $1,976,589 11,024 $179.29 44 13 Lionel Richie $1,643,013 13,002 $126.36 20 14 Jonas Brothers $1,557,704 12,173 $127.96 9 15 Phish $1,440,503 15,949 $90.32 14 16 Eric Church $1,439,997 16,382 $87.90 21 17 Lady Gaga $1,419,176 4,889 $290.28 12 18 Carin León $1,355,647 9,208 $147.22 27 19 Marco Antonio Solís $1,307,759 10,483 $124.74 12 20 Fuerza Regida $1,284,698 9,888 $129.92 15

