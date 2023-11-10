Man, 19, charged in Toronto home invasions, value of damages and stolen property worth $1.3M

Toronto police
Toronto police cruiser. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 10, 2023 10:48 am.

Last Updated November 10, 2023 11:04 am.

Toronto police have charged a 19-year-old in a series of early-morning home invasions, with investigators alleging the total value of damages and property taken was over $1 million.

Investigators said the accused and another suspect hit four straight homes starting on September 11, 2023.

In the first incident, police were called to a residence in the Bayview Avenue and Eglinton Avenue area, where the accused and another unknown suspect threw a rock through the glass of the front door and entered the residence. The pair allegedly entered and confronted the resident, demanding car keys.

Police said they dragged the victim to their bedroom and forcibly took the keys. They then fled in the victim’s car.

On September 12 and 13, the accused and a suspect attended separate residences in the Bathurst Street and Highway 401 area and Bayview Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East.

On both occasions, police said the pair threw a rock through a front door glass window, entered the homes, stole car keys and fled in vehicles.

On September 14, the suspects attended a residence in the Lawrence Avenue West and Yonge Street area.

In this case, they allegedly threw a rock through a front glass window and confronted the homeowners with a knife, demanding car keys. The accused and suspect fled in two stolen vehicles.

Ontario carjacking task-force arrest 19-year-old

A week later, on September 21, the two suspects executed a similar home invasion robbery in the Royal York Road and Darlingbrook Crescent area. They successfully entered the home, took car keys and fled in two vehicles belonging to the homeowner.

Two days later, on September 23, the suspects attended a residence in the York Mills Road and Yonge Street area. They broke into the home but were unsuccessful in locating the car keys and fled the scene.

On September 25, the pair broke into a home in the Islington Avenue and Kingsway area and stole two vehicles.

A week later, on October 2, the same suspects entered a residence in the Kingston Road and Scarborough Golf Club Road area. They took the car keys but were unsuccessful in stealing the victim’s two vehicles, and they fled the area.

On November 7, police arrested 19-year-old Naz Tokhi of Toronto. He’s facing multiple charges, including nine counts of theft of a motor vehicle, nine counts of disguise with intent and six counts of break and enter commit, among other offences.

The accused appeared in court on Thursday.

The other suspect has not yet been identified.

