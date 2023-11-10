Officer tickets TTC streetcar operator for blocking Toronto intersection during rush hour

TTC streetcar
A TTC streetcar in Toronto. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 10, 2023 1:31 pm.

Last Updated November 10, 2023 1:45 pm.

Toronto police say while they stand behind an officer’s decision to ticket a TTC streetcar operator for blocking an intersection during rush hour, traffic congestion should have been considered.

A Toronto Redditor garnered attention for a post shared on the platform Wednesday describing a chaotic scene in the King Street and York Street area of the city’s Financial District.

The post alleges that a Toronto police officer ticketed the TTC streetcar operator for blocking the busy intersection, causing over a dozen other streetcars to be held up as a result.

“If you’re familiar with this stretch during rush hour, it’s almost impossible for the streetcar to move because single-occupancy cars keep turning into the very short intersections,” the Redditor and original poster wrote.

It’s alleged that the officer was aggressive toward another TTC streetcar operator who asked him why the intersection was blocked. CityNews could not independently confirm that.

Related:

The post generated significant attention and comments, including from one Redditor, who claimed they had to walk home in the rain due to the halted TTC streetcar.

“What a joke. I was standing with 40-plus people at the streetcar stop, and the silent collective misery was overwhelming,” they wrote.

A Toronto police spokesperson tells CityNews its officer had grounds for issuing the now-controversial ticket.

“The officer issued a ticket to the streetcar for stopping mid-intersection and blocking southbound traffic,” the spokesperson wrote in an email. “While the officer was justified in laying the ticket, we recognize rush hour traffic could have been considered in this case.”

The current fine for “blocking the box” — or blocking an intersection in Toronto — is $85, but the city wants to see that bumped up to $450.

The city wants an even higher fine — increased to $500 from $125 — if someone gets caught “blocking the box” in a community safety zone.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up
Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up

A Toronto woman who was looking to rent out the second bedroom in her downtown condominium is speaking out over what she calls a very frustrating attempt to legally get it listed on Airbnb. The troubles...

2h ago

Mayor Chow calls for ceasefire, return of hostages in Israel-Hamas war
Mayor Chow calls for ceasefire, return of hostages in Israel-Hamas war

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has joined a growing call for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that continues to see growing civilian causalities. In a statement released Friday, Chow also called...

41m ago

Second day of delays at Pearson after passengers again misdirected into restricted area
Second day of delays at Pearson after passengers again misdirected into restricted area

It was a second straight morning of travel chaos for people flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday after an airline worker once again directed travellers into a restricted area. The...

1h ago

'Vile': Human rights group denounces vandalism at Toronto Indigo store, police investigating
'Vile': Human rights group denounces vandalism at Toronto Indigo store, police investigating

The Toronto Police Service's Hate Crime Unit is investigating after the Indigo store at Bay Street and Bloor Street West was vandalized on Friday morning, with one human rights group calling it a "vile...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up
Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up

A Toronto woman who was looking to rent out the second bedroom in her downtown condominium is speaking out over what she calls a very frustrating attempt to legally get it listed on Airbnb. The troubles...

2h ago

Mayor Chow calls for ceasefire, return of hostages in Israel-Hamas war
Mayor Chow calls for ceasefire, return of hostages in Israel-Hamas war

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has joined a growing call for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that continues to see growing civilian causalities. In a statement released Friday, Chow also called...

41m ago

Second day of delays at Pearson after passengers again misdirected into restricted area
Second day of delays at Pearson after passengers again misdirected into restricted area

It was a second straight morning of travel chaos for people flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday after an airline worker once again directed travellers into a restricted area. The...

1h ago

'Vile': Human rights group denounces vandalism at Toronto Indigo store, police investigating
'Vile': Human rights group denounces vandalism at Toronto Indigo store, police investigating

The Toronto Police Service's Hate Crime Unit is investigating after the Indigo store at Bay Street and Bloor Street West was vandalized on Friday morning, with one human rights group calling it a "vile...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row

Travel disruptions have been reported at Canada's busiest airport for a second day in a row. Shauna Hunt reports on the impact to travellers, and what officials say is causing the delays.

3h ago

2:39
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings

A woman trying to rent out her second bedroom says a minor address issue has caused several months of stress and lost earnings. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

2:31
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout

A Toronto pharmacist says distribution issues are hampering the Province's flu and COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Shauna Hunt with the issues and why supply has been a problem for some Ontario pharmacies.

20h ago

2:48
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices

University of Toronto students are once again speaking out about soaring prices of food on campus and a pay-by-weight system that they say is making it difficult to afford three meals a day. Dilshad Burman reports.

21h ago

0:50
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard

A man has been shot and killed in a parking garage near Yonge and Gerrard. Toronto Police say they believe the shooting is targeted. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

More Videos